NBA Awards Rankings: Nikola Jokic still leads pack in hotly contested MVP race
The MVP race is heating up, but it's difficult to knock Nikola Jokic off his pedestal.
The 76ers are 12-6 with the NBA's No. 2-ranked offense. Joel Embiid and company managed the head-to-head victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC on Nov. 25, which was promptly followed up with a 44-point walloping of the Lakers two days later. Per usual, Embiid has been the primary engine driving Philadelphia's success on both ends.
Maybe one day we will escape the big man battle atop the MVP race, but not yet. Embiid's case is as strong as ever. He's leading the NBA in scoring (again), averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on .498/.315/.878 splits. The shooting efficiency is down a smidge, but he's still a free throw machine who compromises the defense with every touch.
Embiid was particularly impressive in the Sixers' shellacking of LA, posting his first triple-double of the season with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 31 minutes of action. The assist category is the real standout. Embiid is on track for a career high in that department, and it's not a fleeting phase. He has tapped into newfound territory as a facilitator, reading double teams effectively and locating cutters in Nick Nurse's motion offense.
For years, the primary knock on Embiid has been limitations as a passer. He's not Nikola Jokic all of a sudden, but he's operating as a legitimate and effective playmaking hub for teammates. The Sixers can trust Embiid to man the elbow, survey the court, and consistently make the right play — all while supplying his typically gaudy scoring numbers and operating as an elite rim protector.