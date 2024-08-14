NBA Christmas Day games: Full schedule
One of the most exciting days for NBA fans is Christmas and now we know the full slate of games. The NBA has revealed its full NBA Christmas Day schedule, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The full slate of NBA Christmas Day Games for the 2024-25 season is loaded with star power and signature matchups like the Lakers vs. the Warriors and Celtics vs. the 76ers but that doesn't mean every matchup will be as exciting.
NBA Christmas Day schedule 2024
AWAY
HOME
TIME
CHANNEL
Spurs
Knicks
TBD
TBD
Timberwolves
Mavericks
TBD
TBD
76ers
Celtics
TBD
TBD
Lakers
Warriors
TBD
TBD
Nuggets
Suns
TBD
TBD
In the first game, the New York Knicks will host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Wembanyama is coming off an electric rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.
The New York Knicks have set themselves up to be contenders after a strong season last year, during which they finished with 50 wins and traded for Mikal Bridges and will look to build on another strong season.
In what will be a rematch of the Western Conference Finals when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves have become a premier squad after a deep post-season run to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals and signing Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.
We also have a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers facing the NBA Championship Boston Celtics. The 76ers, who added All-Star forward Paul George in free agency to join forces with Embiid, will look to make a statement against the NBA champs while the Celtics look to maintain dominance over their long-time rival.
The Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will battle in primetime, pitting the league's most notable stars, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, against each other. Both James and Curry have become staples of Christmas Day as they have become two of the biggest stars in the league, facing off in 2016 and 2019.
The day's Final game will see Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Both teams are coming to disappointing ends in their seasons, falling Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason, with Durant and Booker getting bounced in the first round.