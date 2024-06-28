NBA Draft Grades: Rounding up Knicks grades from league experts
The NBA Draft is the beginning of the NBA offseason, and the New York Knicks were the busiest team by far. They entered the draft with the No. 24 and No. 25 picks in the first round and the No. 38 pick in the second round. The Knicks then made some moves and ended up selecting at the No. 25 pick and then acquired the No. 34, No. 56, and No. 58 picks.
The Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet from France with the No. 25 overall pick, Tyler Kolek from Marquette with the No. 34 pick, Kevin McCullar Jr. from Kansas with the No. 56 pick, and Ariel Hukporti with the No. 58 pick.
With the Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges, they are looking to contend for a championship this year. Considering how weak the draft is, the Knicks selections aren't vital in beating the Boston Celtics. With the Knicks tight on money, selecting three second picks allowed them to fit under the second apron of the luxury tax while still being able to sign players if they can't get Isaiah Hartenstein back.
Even though these players may not play much this year, let's look at the draft grades from the league experts.
Rounding up the Knicks' first-round grades from other outlets.
- The Ringer: B+
- Chris Kline (FanSided): B
- Sports Illustrated: B
- Bleacher Report: C+
According to the league experts, it looks like the Knicks selecting Pacome Dadiet was around a B pick. Obviously not the worst case but they certainly could've done better. Many thought he'd be a draft-and-stash pick because he has a lot to develop and wouldn't really have the opportunity to play with the Knicks for the next few years. The experts love the ceiling but don't really see the fit.
Rounding up the Knicks' second-round grades from other outlets: Tyler Kolek
- The Ringer: B+
- Chris Kline (FanSided): B+
- Bleacher Report: B+
- Yahoo Sports: A
The consensus on the Knicks getting Tyler Kolek is around a B+ to A- selection. Kolek had a great career at Marquette due to his high IQ, passing and 3-point shooting. There was speculation the Knicks may select him in the first-round, but Tom Thibodeau loves his player type and has a good history of developing them. He should be a good backup to Jalen Brunson.
Rounding up the Knicks' second-round grades from other outlets: Kevin McCullar Jr.
- The Ringer: A-
- Chris Kline (FanSided): A
- Bleacher Report: A
- Yahoo Sports: A
According to the league experts, the Knicks got a huge steal drafting Kevin McCullar Jr. at No. 56 overall. His stock in the draft plummeted because of an injury that cost him his senior year and his ability to work out with teams for the draft. McCullar is a good on-ball defender and athletic but still needs to work on his jump shot. Either way, this is the type of player that Thibs loves.
Rounding up the Knicks' second-round grades from other outlets: Ariel Hukporti
- The Ringer: B-
- Chris Kline (FanSided): B+
- Bleacher Report: C
- Yahoo Sports: B
The league experts were all over the place on the Knicks selecting the big man from Germany. The grades seem to average out to a B pick for the Knicks. With the Knicks potentially losing Isaiah Hartenstein, they need another big man to pair with Mitchell Robinson and Hukporti is the best rebounder in the draft, Like Hartenstein, Hukporti is from Germany, and can do everything Hartenstein can do except his elite passing.
Overall, it seems the Knicks had a pretty good draft.