NBA Draft Lottery odds if the season ended today: Who picks No. 1?
The NBA season is almost two weeks old, but that doesn’t mean some teams shouldn’t already be looking ahead to the 2024 draft and their chances at the first overall pick.
14. Oklahoma City Thunder: 1st Overall Odds: 0.5-percent // Most Likely Pick & Odds: 14th, 97.6-percent
The Thunder have remote odds to land the first overall pick, but they do have the Rockets’ first-round pick with a top-four protection. Their net rating is negative-0.7, suggesting they’ll be around .500 and the 14th overall pick.
13. Phoenix Suns: 1st Overall Odds: 1-percent // Most Likely Pick & Odds: 13th, 92.9-percent
The Suns’ 2024 first-round pick has two swap rights attached to it. If it finishes in the top-12, the Wizards can swap for the pick, and if it finishes 13-30, the Grizzlies can swap for it. However, the Grizzlies and Wizards have had such poor starts that right now, the Suns will likely only lose their pick through a swap if they finish with the first overall pick. The Suns have a +1.6 net rating, Bradley Beal hasn’t played yet, and Devin Booker has missed five of their seven games. The Suns are unlikely to finish in a lottery position.
12. Toronto Raptors: 1st Overall Odds: 1.5-percent // Most Likely Pick & Odds: 12th, 86.1-percent
The Raptors’ negative-0.3 net rating has them pegged as a .500 team, but they owe their first-round pick, top-six protected, to the Spurs. If they don’t look like a lock for the play-in, they may hit the tank button to try and keep their pick.
11. Portland Trailblazers: 1st Overall Odds: 2-percent // Most Likely Pick & Odds: 11th, 77.6-percent
The Trailblazers owe a lottery-protected pick to the Bulls, but their negative-5.4 net rating suggests they’ll move up in the lottery standings and keep their pick. They’ve had a fun start to the season, but this is still a team in the early stages of a rebuild.