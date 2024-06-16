Top NBA Draft prospect 'campaigning' to join Victor Wembanyama with Spurs
After a phenomenal rookie season, young and old NBA talent want to play with the rest of the Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs. And apparently they aren't even attempting to hide it at this point.
According to ESPN NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony, former Kentucky star and projected lottery pick Rob Dillingham is "campaigning" to be drafted by the Spurs with the No. 4 or 8 overall pick.
"While some around the league don't view Dillingham as a 'Spursy' type of pick based on their drafting track record, he has been openly campaigning to be picked by San Antonio."
Givony also revealed a quote from Dillingham at the NBA Draft Combine while speaking about Wemby and the possibility of joining the Spurs.
"Dillingham said, 'He could be one of the best players ever. If I'm playing with Wemby, it's obvious -- I am coming in to give Wemby the ball.'"
Wembanyama has set the NBA world on fire with his play as the Rookie of the Year, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor. However, outside of promising play from Devin Vassell, the Spurs didn't have much great NBA-level talent leading them to end up with a poor 22-60 record.
Now, San Antonio owns two first-round picks inside the Top 8 of this year's draft. Dillingham, meanwhile, heads into the draft after a solid freshman season for the Kentucky Wildcats as the likely future NBA rookie averaged 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
The prospect will likely be a top-10 pick in this season's draft as Dillingham has a lot of offensive potential. The Kentucky product's biggest challenge will be overcoming his size limitations.
Rob Dillingham itching to play with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs
While the former Kentucky standout is an intriguing option, the Spurs would likely be better suited with a guard with higher ball-distributing potential. Dillingham, who could be a solid longtime contributor in the NBA, will likely need to work on his defensive struggles and the general challenge of being an undersized guard in the NBA.
Ultimately, the guard is probably better suited to a franchise that needs him to be a scoring machine and a solid iso-offense presence for them. Still, this doesn't rule out the Spurs selecting Dillingham with the expectation that he can be a top bench option for the team, even with his limitations as a distributing difference-maker.
This could become a possibility if the Kentucky guard fell to the eighth overall pick (which is far from out of the question). Whether this happens or not, the pull of Wembanyama's gravity in San Antonio is becoming more evident by the day.