3 veteran free agents that should jump at the chance to play with Victor Wembanyama
As the San Antonio Spurs head into the offseason flush with possibly $21 million to spend, veterans are seeing them as a free-agent destination. According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express who was appearing on the Ringer NBA draft show, "Every free agent, every veteran guard" want[s] to play with Victor Wembanyama." Wembanayama, who had an amazing rookie campaign, will likely compete for All-NBA nods once the franchise has a winning roster around him.
This comes after the French native averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks per game on 46 percent shooting in his rookie campaign. Wembanyama won the Rookie of the Year award and had a credible argument for winning the Defensive Player of the Year award if the Spurs had more wins this season.
As it currently stands, the Spurs will have limited cap space since the franchise has to account for the salaries of the No. 4 overall and No. 8 overall pick. This means that the Spurs will not have enough space to go after a big fish this offseason and will likely have to settle for a couple of smaller free agents. If the squad chooses to use their draft selections, the franchise will likely have around $21 million in space.
Also, the majority of the roster will be filled which means that the squad will not have a good chunk of minutes to give out. With this in mind, here are three veteran free agents that they could end up trading for.
3. Chris Paul
Chris Paul, who is in the twilight of his career could end up signing with the Spurs. He has been connected with Spurs as the veteran guard likely hits free agency with the Warriors waiving him to get out of his $30 million non-guaranteed contract. Paul had arguably the worst season of his career averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game on 44 percent shooting but he still has some utility.
Paul could just the thing that the Spurs need as the franchise looks for veteran leadership with a young roster that has almost zero playoff experience among them.
2. Gary Trent Jr.
While Gary Trent Jr. is not the ball-handler that San Antonio needs, the young starter could be an extremely great fit with Devin Vassell. Trent Jr. is a strong movement shooter and could help space the floor for an offense that was often cramped last season.
Trent Jr, who averaged 13 points on 39 percent shooting for the Raptors last season, could get back to being a 16-to-18-point-per-game scorer with Wembanyama drawing defense away from him in the halfcourt. Since he had a rough season, Trent Jr. could end up accepting a deal in the $15- to $17-million range. This is something that the Spurs could afford since the franchise already has the majority of the roster figured out and only needs one or two big-time free-agent additions.
If the squad added the Raptor to the squad, the franchise would likely need to address their ball-handing issues in the draft. If they choose to not do that, then the next veteran on this list might be a better option.
1.Tyus Jones
If the Spurs choose to have a go-after a lesser-known name, the franchise could end up signing Tyus Jones. The Spurs employ Jones' younger brother Tre but could use the older Jones's ball-handling abilities. The guard might likely be out of the Spurs' price range but a chance to play with Wembanyama and his brother might be too enticing.
Jones averaged 12 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the floor for the Wizards last season and could end up in San Antonio due to the income tax breaks and the chance to play with his brother. Whether the Spurs decide to sign any of these three veterans or go after someone else, the franchise is seemingly a destination with Victor Wembanyama's imminent ascension.