10 longest winning streaks in NBA history
The Pistons' historic losing streak has made fans revisit some of the worst losing streaks and best winning streaks ever. Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in NBA history.
9. 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs (19 games)
The San Antonio Spurs has had one of the winningest players in NBA history in Tim Duncan, so it shouldn't be surprising that one of his teams has made it onto this list. But the 2013-14 Spurs may be the most surprising out of all Duncan's team.
The streak for the Spurs started on Feb. 26, 2014, in a 120-110 win over the Detroit Pistons and ended on April 3, 2014, in a 106-64 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In this run, they beat eight teams that were in the playoffs.
During this stretch, the Spurs got a little lucky playing teams that were inferior to them. That doesn't change the fact that in 14 of those games, San Antonio won by double-digits and blew out some great teams.
San Antonio were very similar to the 2014-15 Hawks. Both didn't have a single player average more than 20 points per game. What may make it seem more impressive is that the only All-Star on the Spurs roster was Tony Parker.
The Spurs would finish the season with a league best 62-20 record and capped off the season with an NBA Championship. The Spurs record is what makes them ninth of this list, but it shouldn't be a surprised that they have one of the longest winning streaks ever.