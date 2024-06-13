NBA insider says Cavs not planning to trade Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to hire their new head coach while denying rumors that any major veterans will be traded before the start of the new season. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time". This includes Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, who are generating "a wealth of interest" around the league.
Garland has a lot of talent on the offensive end of the court, but his fit with Cavs star Donovan Mitchell (who is a free agent next offseason) is extremely questionable. Mitchell nor Garland are particularly good on the defensive end which leads Cleveland to be susceptible to elite offensive guards. Garland averaged 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on 44 percent shooting.
These stats and offensive production will likely command multiple suitors if the Cavs make the guard available but as of this moment, the franchise is not publicly willing to trade him. On the other hand, Jarrett Allen has been involved in trade rumors in the past as the Cavs possibly look to move this offseason for a big man who can be more readily available in the playoffs/big moments.
Allen averaged an impressive 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 63 percent shooting from the floor but he was not available for the Cavs' second-round series against the Celtics with a rib injury. He also struggled during the Cavs 2022-23 playoff run. Despite both veterans possibly not fitting into Cleveland's plan, the franchise seems intent on publicly saying they will not trade either of them.
Why are the Cavaliers not trading Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen?
While Cleveland might say that they are not interested in trading Garland or Allen, the poor defensive fit between Garland and Donovan Mitchell suggests that one of these guards be traded in the short- or long-term. Yes, the Cavs can continue running this guard duo but the squad will likely be exposed for this in their future playoff runs. With Mitchell being the actual star of the two, the Cavs will likely do everything they can to keep him if they can get him to agree to a long-term extension.
On the other hand, Allen may end up being traded this offseason for a slightly older big man as Mitchell possibly wants this squad to get a bit more experienced in some areas (he has denied such reports but still where there is smoke there is fire no matter how small).
Even though the former Nets veteran is 26, Allen has yet to prove that he can shine when the lights are brightest. This has caused rumors to swirl and will continue until the big man can prove himself. As a whole, the Cavs might say that they are not trading any of their big four, but take this one with a grain of salt because things can change quickly.