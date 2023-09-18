NBA point guard tier list: Where does Darius Garland rank?
The depth at point guard in the NBA might be better than ever, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is among the league's best. But where does he rank exactly?
The Scrubs: Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ayo Dosunmu, D'Angelo Russell, Tyus Jones, and Devonte' Graham
Some of these players are here because of their age. All due respect to Russell Westbrook and Kyle Lowry who have both had incredible careers, they are not the players they used to be. Neither should be a starting point guard at this stage of their careers. That's why both of their teams are exploring avenues to add Damian Lillard or James Harden to their teams respectively.
Dinwiddie was atrocious for most of last season. After a solid showing in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks, his performances nosedived. He returned to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kyrie Irving trade and did not improve. He was terrible in the first round of the playoffs against the Sixers, and the Nets should consider other options at point guard.
Ayo Dosunmu is entering only his third season in the league, so his ranking is primarily based on experience here. Tyus Jones is looking at his first-ever season as a full-time starting point guard. He was solid as a starter when he had to fill in for Ja Morant last season occasionally and it will be interesting to see if he's capable of being a full-time starter with the Washington Wizards this season.
D'Angelo Russell and Devonte' Graham are talented but flawed players. While both of them are capable of scoring in bunches, most of their careers have been defined by what they can't do on the court. They are easily exploitable on the defensive end and are not efficient enough scorers to stomach their defensive woes, particularly in playoff games. Without improvements on that side of the ball, they will always be in this tier.