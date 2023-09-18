NBA point guard tier list: Where does Darius Garland rank?
The depth at point guard in the NBA might be better than ever, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is among the league's best. But where does he rank exactly?
The Starters: Dennis Schroder, Markelle Fultz, Derrick White, Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley, CJ McCollum, Fred VanVleet, and Colin Sexton
Most of this tier is solidly reliable, that's what they bring to the table, in varying ways. They are not earth-shattering and likely won't be the difference maker in a playoff series, but they also probably won't cost you a playoff series either.
Mike Conley, CJ McCollum, and Dennis Schroder are very steady hands who have been starting point guards in the NBA for a combined 35 seasons and 10 teams between them. Schroder is coming off an MVP winning performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Germany, but his international success has never exactly translated to the NBA.
Jaden Ivey had some struggles in his rookie season but the talent is obviously there. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game and his future is clearly bright. He could easily be out of this tier next summer. Markelle Fultz had a very rocky start to his career but averaged career-highs in points per game (14) and assists per game (5.7) for the Orlando Magic last season/
Fred VanVleet and Colin Sexton are at a similar talent level as Conley, McCollum, and Schroder but are less experienced as starters and both have failed to reach the peaks that those players have. Conley and McCollum have had big playoff moments, even Schroder has to a degree. VanVleet and Sexton are yet to do that as starters.
Derrick White was the toughest player to rank in this tier. He is easily the most well-rounded player in this group, a very solid player on both sides of the ball. He was critical in the Boston Celtics playoff run last season but wasn't their point guard. Those responsibilities were mainly assigned to Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. White was solid as a point guard for the San Antonio Spurs a few seasons back, and we expect to see that again for the Celtics this season.