NBA Power Rankings: The NBA’s 10 best young cores
The vast majority of contenders are comprised of veterans, but the next wave of title chasers is already shaping up. These are the 10 best young cores in the NBA.
6. San Antonio Spurs
While there has been some pushback in circles regarding Victor Wembanyama, the fact is, health-provided, he is going to be one of the best players in the league. His defense is already game-breaking, and the Spurs are allowing him the freedom to expand his offensive game, at the cost of efficiency. If you’re skeptical of Wembanyama because of his scoring efficiency, you’ll be disappointed to know that his rookie season looks awfully similar to Kevin Durant’s.
He was ranked 14th in Fansided’s 25-under-25, and that ranking looks to be pretty dead on. He’s not yet good enough to overcome dire circumstances, but he is good enough to stay above water. For a rookie, that’s incredibly impressive and suggests he earned his generational prospect tag.
After Wembanyama, the Spurs don’t have any clear-cut future All-Stars, but Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are in that tier of player right between All-Star and average starter. Vassell is ranked 18th in the 25-under-25, and while that ranking captures his current value, he doesn’t possess the upside of many of his peers.
The biggest wildcard for the Spurs is Jeremy Sochan. He has struggled mightily this season after being named the starting point guard, a position he had never played, but the Spurs thrust him into the deep end because of his tantalizing potential.
The Spurs have their guy, and that’s the most important thing for a rebuilding franchise. Right now, they’re prioritizing the development of their highest-upside players, Wembanyama and Sochan, at the expense of on-court production. If the right player becomes available to slot next to Wembanyama, or Vassell, Johnson, or Sochan pop in an unexpected way, the Spurs will instantly become one of the best young teams in the league.