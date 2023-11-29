NBA Power Rankings: The NBA’s 10 best young cores
The vast majority of contenders are comprised of veterans, but the next wave of title chasers is already shaping up. These are the 10 best young cores in the NBA.
4. Orlando Magic
The Magic could easily vault up into contention for the number one spot, but it is going to take one of Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero solidifying themselves as a true star. The pair no doubt have potential, and there’s a high likelihood they both end up being stars, but they actually need to take the next step. This might be the best pairing of players 22 and under, and they’re doing the heavy lifting for the Magic’s ranking.
Banchero was ranked 13th, and Wagner was ranked 11th in Fansided’s 25-under-25. If the Magic had any semblance of shooting around them, they’d potentially already look like stars. The pair being cogs in an elite defense is incredibly encouraging for their future, as neither were considered defensive stoppers as prospects.
After Banchero and Wagner, the Magic have an intriguing collection of young players. Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Markelle Fultz are the best of the bunch, and while they might not all fit together, talent can help you buy the right talent.
There’s not much more to say about the Magic. They’ve played great to start the season, have a ton of talent, and are just waiting on Banchero and/or Wagner to take the next step, something they could do over the next few months. The fact the Magic are still waiting on their future stars to become current stars and are 12-5 is highly encouraging.