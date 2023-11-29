NBA Power Rankings: The NBA’s 10 best young cores
The vast majority of contenders are comprised of veterans, but the next wave of title chasers is already shaping up. These are the 10 best young cores in the NBA.
3. Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies and the Magic both finished with the same score, but the Grizzlies get the edge in the rankings because their young core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are already star-level players. It should be noted that Morant, Bane, and Jackson are all 24 and older.
Morant and Jackson ranked in the top 10 for Fansided’s 25-under-25, with Morant at four and Jackson at six. If it wasn’t for suspension, Morant would have two All-NBA selections instead of one, and Jackson just won Defensive Player of the Year. Bane aged out this season but is still 25, so he counts in these rankings.
The Grizzlies, because they have three current stars, have multiple future stars. The only knock on their young core is that the rest of their young players have limited upside and project as career role players. However, that doesn’t matter much because they’ve nailed the hardest part of team building, finding multiple top-tier players.
When Ja Morant returns from suspension, the Grizzlies should start to make up ground in the standings. However, they’ve probably dug themselves too deep a hole to avoid the play-in tournament. It won’t damper their long-term prognosis, but 2023-24 is shaping up to be a lost season thanks to suspension and an injury crisis at center.