NBA refs admit missed call on Tyrese Maxey 4-point play, universe back in balance
Tyrese Maxey once again found himself at the center of a very controversial play. This time, he was the one who benefitted from a missed call by the referees.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia 76ers may have caught a break in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Late in the game, Tyrese Maxey had the ball and was fouled while shooting a 3-point shot, resulting in a four-point play. However, officials missed something important, prior to his shot, he took an extra step, which should have resulted in a travel.
Fortunately for Maxey and the Sixers, the officials didn't see it, and Maxey was allowed to take his foul shot. But yesterday, the NBA filed a report detailing the incident and how Maxey got away with a travel.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers catch break in Game 5
This of course isn't the first time Maxey has been at the center of a controversial play in this series. Back in Game 2, he was given the ball and attempted to bring it up the court with the Sixers still ahead. However, the officials missed a foul call when Maxey lost control of the ball and it went out of bounds. The Knicks proceeded to rally and win Game 2.
So, in essence, the officials were allowing Maxey to get even after fouls were not called on the key play in Game 2. The Sixers would go on to win Game 5 by a final score of 112-106, forcing a Game 6, which will take place tonight back in Philadelphia.
But things may have played out differently had the referees made the correct call last night. There were 26.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter when the incident took place. Maxey took two steps, then moved his right foot again prior to being fouled, per the report. But it could ultimately be a case of them allowing Maxey to get off after being screwed by the bad call in Game 2.
There have been some questionable calls in this series, and Tuesday night's incident was just the latest in what has been a truly wild series thus far.
Game 6 will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and the Sixers will be back at home with a chance to force a Game 7, which would begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. The series has taken many twists and turns, but we'll see if Philadelphia can fight off elimination again and survive at least one more day.