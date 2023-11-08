NBA Rookie of the Year ladder: Chet and Wemby trade blows, Ausar on the rise
The Rookie of the Year race features two clear frontrunners, but don't ignore the other rookies putting forth excellent all-around efforts.
Ausar Thompson is tied for the second-most stocks in the NBA with 27 through eight games. He has been an absolute menace on defense, weaponizing his tier-one athleticism and rangy 6-foot-7 frame to wreak havoc away from the ball. He phases in and out of passing lanes and he is a legitimate weak-side rim protector, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.
Credit to Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons for empowering Thompson on defense from the very beginning. The Pistons have a lot to figure out collectively, but Thompson is already pitching his All-Defense case. He's also averaging 9.0 rebounds as a wing. His effort level is off the charts. It is exceedingly rare for rookies (or anybody, frankly) to contribute in ancillary categories to the extent Thompson has.
Of course, it's not all sunshine and roses. Thompson has undergone some expected growing pains on offense. There are flashes as a driver and passer to keep the Pistons fanbase satisfied, but Thompson is averaging 12.0 points on paltry .402/.174/.818 splits. His success at the free throw line is promising and he's at least attempting 3s (2.9 per game), but the Pistons' compressed spacing is a problem. Thompson does not demand attention behind the line, which can cause problems for Detroit's primary creators.
Still, the offense is coming along quickly. After beginning his career with four points, six points, and nine points, Thompson has scored at least 14 points in his last five outings. Factor in the legitimately impressive passing chops (3.8 assists) and his ability to pressure the rim at will due to his elite first step, and it's only a matter of time until Thompson is impacting winning on both ends.