NBA Rumors: 1 trade for every Bulls player on chopping block
The Chicago Bulls are approaching a fire sale at the NBA trade deadline.
Bulls trade Alex Caruso to Kings
The reported asking price for Alex Caruso is the "equivalent of two first-round picks," which lands somewhere around the above package. The Sacramento Kings dump their 2026 first-round pick, a couple second-round picks (including Portland's potentially juicy 2025 pick), and two relatively young "prospects."
Sacramento is an excellent team with two All-Stars anchoring their rotation (All-Star snubs, to be precise). That said, the Kings could use another element to spice up their competitive profile. The Kings' defense is improved this season, but it's still a relative weakness projecting toward the playoffs. Caruso is a one-man wrecking crew — arguably the best pound-for-pound defender in the NBA. He can generate stops at the point of attack, guard all over the floor, and generate turnovers at a high clip (1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks).
The offense is real, too. Caruso is averaging 10.0 points and 2.8 assists on .486/.405/.758 splits. He's an efficient spot-up shooter and an excellent off-ball mover, constantly making himself available on cuts to the rim. Caruso doesn't necessarily generate advantages off the bounce, but he processes the game at a high level. His passing chops and connective instincts would help the Kings in a sixth man role. In addition to the on-court value, his contract is an absolute bargain. He's due $9.9 million next season, which is way below market price.
Davion Mitchell can still get after it on defense, but his offense has been a mess all season. He's no longer part of the Kings' rotation. Chicago can afford a bit more patience, stationing Mitchell off the ball offensively in lineups that involve Coby White and Jevon Carter. Chris Duarte is a third-year prospect who is also 26 years old. The former All-Rookie wing is much closer to being out of the league, to be frank, but he still carries enough hypothetical value to get a long look from a retooling Bulls team.