NBA Rumors: 3 teams who could contend with a Buddy Hield trade
In light of contract negotiations between Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers stalling, Hield has been made available in trade talks. These three teams could benefit by trading for the veteran sharpshooter.
By Lior Lampert
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most exciting and surprising teams of the 2023-24 NBA season through the first 35 games. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s ascension to an All-NBA caliber player has expedited the team’s rebuilding process, making three-point marksman Buddy Hield expendable in trade talks.
Over the past seven seasons, Hield has established himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the league. Since 2017-18, Hield has led the NBA in made three-pointers (1,656), narrowly edging out Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who is regarded as the greatest shooter to ever play.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports recently reported that the Pacers have made Hield available in trade talks after the two sides failed to agree to terms on a contract extension. With Hield set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and contract negotiations stalling, the Pacers will shop the veteran sharpshooter in hopes of recouping any assets and/or players who could help them remain competitive sans Hield.
Hield’s ability to stretch the floor will make him a desirable player for several teams who could contend by acquiring his services, with these three teams standing to benefit more than most teams by pulling off a trade.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
Like the Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been a pleasant surprise in the NBA this season. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like a legitimate MVP candidate who is here to stay, rookie Chet Holmgren is ahead of schedule and impacting games on both ends of the floor, and Jalen “J-Dub” Williams looks like a star in the making. Sitting at 23-11 and in second place in the Western Conference standings, the Thunder could strike while the iron is hot and acquire Hield to bolster their rotation in preparation for a potential playoff run.
With 15 first-round picks and 22 second-round picks in their war chest of draft capital, the Thunder have the ammo to trade for Hield without making a significant dent in their assets. Not to mention, they have the $17 million base salary of veteran forward Davis Bertans to include in the deal to make the money work.
Hield would fit in nicely with a Thunder team that currently leads the league in three-point percentage (39.4). Not to mention, Hield would provide a reliable veteran presence to a Thunder roster that is amongst the youngest in the NBA. With all the attention focused on Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams, Hield would stand to benefit.