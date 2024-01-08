NBA Rumors: 3 teams who could contend with a Buddy Hield trade
In light of contract negotiations between Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers stalling, Hield has been made available in trade talks. These three teams could benefit by trading for the veteran sharpshooter.
By Lior Lampert
2. Orlando Magic
Similarly to the Pacers and Thunder, the Orlando Magic are a young team on the rise that has taken the league by storm and is capable of contending now. Sitting at 20-15 and currently trailing the New York Knicks by half of a game for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have been one of the best defensive units in the NBA. However, their Achilles heel is their inability to take and make threes at a high rate, which is where Hield comes into play.
The Magic rank 28th in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.7) and 26th in three-point percentage (34.8). Shooting woes like that will be tough to overcome in the playoffs against the best offenses in the league which is why they should at the very least inquire about what it would cost to acquire Hield.
Given Hield’s contractual status and his lack of commitment to the Pacers beyond this season, the Magic can make a competitive offer for his services without breaking the bank. The Magic can offer Gary Harris’ expiring $13 million contract and take on Hield’s additional salary without including other players while including one of the nine first-round picks they have between now and 2030.