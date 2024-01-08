NBA Rumors: 3 teams who could contend with a Buddy Hield trade
In light of contract negotiations between Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers stalling, Hield has been made available in trade talks. These three teams could benefit by trading for the veteran sharpshooter.
By Lior Lampert
1. Philadelphia 76ers
When Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey sent former NBA MVP Award winner James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in October, the deal was made with the hopes of turning the assets received in the trade into a player who could help the 76ers contend for a title now. While Hield may not be the star play Morey envisioned he’d be in a position to trade for as a result of sending Harden to the Clippers, he fits the bill of helping the team compete now.
With reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid maintaining his elite level of play and guard Tyrese Maxey ascending to an All-Star caliber player, Morey can’t let an opportunity to improve the roster pass him by. The 76ers rank in the bottom half of the NBA in both three-pointers made per game(11.9) and three-point percentage (36.6). Hield is one of the league’s best high-volume shooters and would fill an instant need for a 76ers team that has a chance to contend for an NBA Championship as soon as this season.
Between the draft capital acquired in the Harden trade and the contract of veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. or a combination of contracts such as Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington Jr., the 76ers have the ammunition to make a Hield trade happen.