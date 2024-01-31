NBA Rumors: 5 left-field trades to blow up the NBA trade deadline
Let's get creative.
1. Heat trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
The Miami Heat have lost seven straight. Only a fool would write the obituary on Miami after last season, but it's hard not to feel like the Heat are barreling toward a dead end. Jimmy Butler is 34 years old. He's an aging, below-the-rim wing that doesn't shoot 3s. That general archetype doesn't always age well. Now is not the worst imaginable time for Miami to jump ship and set up the future around Bam Adebayo.
Cue — "Tobias Harris over me???"
Well... yes, in this case. Miami accepts Harris and his massive expiring contract as a cap gift. De'Anthony Melton is on an expiring contract too, but he's the perfect two-way wing for Miami to keep around long term. Jaden Springer hasn't gotten much shine in Philadelphia, but he's a gutsy defender who could blossom in Miami's player development program.
The Philadelphia 76ers reunite Joel Embiid with his closest NBA friend. While Embiid developed relationships with Ben Simmons, James Harden, and now Tyrese Maxey, he has never bonded with another star quite like he did with Butler during their half-season together. Butler probably left Philadelphia with a bad taste in his mouth, but Daryl Morey has given the Sixers' front office more structure and stability. Embiid has only gotten better. He's the MVP frontrunner once again and he's ready to ascend to the next level come playoff time.
Of all of Embiid's co-stars over the years, none have a better postseason track record than Butler. He has been to two Finals with Miami. He thrives in the clutch. The closest Philadelphia came to going the distance was during Butler's brief tenure. He's an aging 34-year-old, low-volume 3-point shooter on the wing — that is a legitimate concern for Philadelphia — but Butler's track record is undeniable. His playmaking in the halfcourt would help Tyrese Maxey, who has struggled to maintain his efficiency lately. Letting Maxey space the floor and attack rotating defenses off the catch again is a wise move.
Butler and Embiid have built-in chemistry. The Sixers would have a short window, but it's a window all the same. Butler wouldn't face nearly as much stress as he does in Miami. He can take a backseat to Embiid (and Maxey) in the regular season. He would love Maxey's energy. Those two would get along more than Butler ever did with Simmons.
It's a good fit. We all know it. Why not try to make it happen?