5 teams who could give Isaiah Thomas the revival he seeks
He's back!
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Thomas, an 11-year NBA vet, last played professionally for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022.
Now 35 years old, Thomas has been pining for a return to the NBA for years now. He appeared in 22 games during the 2021-22 season, split between three teams (Lakers, Mavericks, Hornets). He averaged 8.4 points and 1.5 assists on .401/.337/.846 splits in 15.1 minutes.
A two-time All-Star and 2017 All-NBA point guard, Thomas' resumé speaks for itself. At his peak, few guards were more prolific in the scoring department. Thomas operated with extreme confidence — an absolute necessity for any 5-foot-9 guard in the NBA — torching defenses with jitterbug handles and a deadly pull-up jumper.
Unfortunately, multiple lower-leg injuries have decimated Thomas' twitchiness and sapped away his burst attacking the lane. He's looking for one final shot, but last time we saw him in the NBA, Thomas was not up to snuff. Now, two years later, it's hard to imagine the outcome will be any better.
It could be worth a shot, though. Here are a few potential landing spots for the veteran point guard.
5. Utah Jazz could promote Isaiah Thomas to NBA squad
We ought to throw the Jazz into the mix. Thomas is signing with their G League affiliate after all, so he will be closely monitored by Jazz personnel. Utah has a deep backcourt, but very little true point guard talent. Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Talen Horton-Tucker all work best next to other ball-handlers.
Thomas' size and defensive limitations are difficult to overcome, now more than ever, but the Jazz's free-flowing offense could be the perfect situation for Thomas' scoring and playmaking to flourish. He can still drill pull-up 3s, probe the defense out of pick-and-rolls, and initiate sets. Will Hardy is one of the league's best offensive minds.
No, the Jazz don't need IT, but he's already in the city. Maybe Utah decides to take a shot in the dark if there's a belief that Thomas can aid the development of their core pieces.