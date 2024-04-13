NBA rumors: East contender in on Bronny James, Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade, Lakers NBA Draft outlook
The 2023-24 NBA regular season is down to the wire. There's one game left across the board and much is at stake. For some teams, however, it's already past time to start thinking about the offseason. Even those still in the thick of contention have one eye on the future, as is customary for every (good) front office.
That means the NBA rumors mill is swirling, now as much as ever. We have a few months until the NBA Draft and free agency reshape the competitive landscape, but teams are already starting to map out their future plans. A few bold swings could be on the horizon.
Here's what is buzzing nowadays.
NBA rumors: Lakers expected to retain 2024 NBA Draft pick
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to retain their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The New Orleans Pelicans have the option to take possession of the Lakers' first-round draft rights in 2024 or 2025. While Los Angeles could end up in the lottery this summer, New Orleans is expected to hang tight until the much stronger 2025 draft.
On one hand, the Lakers might prefer to own a pick in the much stronger class of 2025. On the other hand, this gives them the opportunity to add affordable young talent to an expensive roster as the new CBA takes full effect. It also gives Los Angeles more immediate trade ammo if the front office goes star-hunting. We've all seen the Trae Young rumors.
As of this writing, Los Angeles would tentatively possess the No. 18 pick in the draft. There are several intriguing prospects in that range, despite the relative weakness of the upcoming rookie class. In fact, the weakness at the top could make the middle of the first round uniquely profitable. There's a real chance to unearth significant value relative to teams in the upper lottery.
It's a smart business move from the Pelicans — a risk worth taking when considering the strength of the 2025 draft and the injury-prone nature of an aging LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But, the Lakers should be at peace with the situation. It's always good to have a first-round pick at your disposal.
NBA rumors: Potential Knicks-Nets trade to reunite Mikal Bridges with Villanova brethren
Watching the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets is akin to viewing that SpongeBob meme in which a lonely Squidward gazes longingly out of his window as Patrick and SpongeBob frolic in the front lawn. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart were all teammates at Villanova. Now, they're the heart and soul of basketball's marquee East Coast franchise.
Bridges was their teammate too, and he's in New York. He's just with the wrong team. The Nets remain steadfastly committed to building a contender around Bridges, but that feels increasingly like misguided optimism. Brooklyn won't control its own draft picks for a while and the Nets' only path to contender status is luring a free agent to the borough. Well, if the Nets were to look ahead to the 2025 free agency pool, they'd realize that ain't happening.
The Nets are stuck in purgatory. Or, more accurately, Brooklyn is a purgatory in which Mikal Bridges is stuck. If only he could get to Manhatten and play with his best friends, his old college pals. Well, a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz accomplishes that very goal.
Hey, great stuff for both sides! Brooklyn can probably get a bit more, but New York has the trade ammo to get a competitive deal across the finish line. Bridges is hopelessly miscast as the Nets' top option. He would look golden in his more customary 3-and-D role next to Jalen Brunson. We've seen it work before. Why not now?
New York can probably wait for a splashier trade candidate to emerge, but the vibes would be quite strong with Bridges in the mix. Maybe that doesn't matter, but maybe it does. What a story it would be for the Villanova quartet to compete for an NBA title together on basketball's grandest stage.
The Nets can build their tank engine around Julius Randle or flip him for more assets in addition to the initial haul of picks. Bridges would more elegantly complement Brunson, who is officially the Knicks' primary offensive engine. Also, watching Bridges, DiVincenzo, and OG Anunoby guard the perimeter for a Tom Thibodeau team would be appointment viewing for basketball sickos.
Again: great stuff.
NBA rumors: 76ers mentioned as 'fit' for Bronny James
The Lakers are an obvious destination for USC's Bronny James in the upcoming NBA Draft. We know the Lakers want to keep LeBron James in free agency and he, in all likelihood, wants to stick around. While LeBron has since softened on his stance — at least publicly — the 21-year NBA vet has talked openly about wanting to play with his son. That could spark in him a desire to leave Los Angeles and finish his career on unfamiliar soil if Bronny is drafted elsewhere.
According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the team mentioned most in connection to Bronny James, aside from the Lakers, is the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Outside of LA, the Philadelphia 76ers are the franchise most often brought up by members of other teams. The 76ers have a pair of stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, in addition to max cap space, their own first-round pick and an aggressive general manager in Daryl Morey."
The Sixers can clear up roughly $60 million in cap space this summer — enough to hand LeBron James a full max contract to team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Bronny James. That sounds like a far-fetched idea, honestly, as James Sr. has planted deep roots in Los Angeles. Still, we know Daryl Morey is a star-hunter above all else, and he won't balk at even the slimmest chance to lure LeBron to the eastern seaboard.
It's quite a thought. The Sixers have had difficulty getting over the hump during the Embiid era, but pairing James with a legitimate MVP candidate and an ascending All-Star guard in Tyrese Maxey is an undeniably appealing concept. At least to those without rooting interest in the Lakers or against the Sixers.
LeBron and Embiid pick-and-pops? LeBron setting the table for Tyrese Maxey to attack a tilted defense? I'd like to see it.