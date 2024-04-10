2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey headline March Madness risers
With March Madness complete and the college basketball season behind us, here's an updated look at the best prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The NCAA Tournament has reached its conclusion, which means college basketball is officially behind us. It's NBA Draft season, folks, and the takes are already flying.
For prospects who declare for the 2024 draft, the tape is submitted. There won't be any more live competition, aside from NBA Combine scrimmages and group workouts. Despite the relative finality of this moment, stocks will still fluctuate in the months to come. As teams get to know each prospect on a personal level, and as prospects perform (or don't perform) behind closed doors, the landscape will shift.
We outsiders don't have the privledge of viewing every individiual workout and receiving intel from NBA scouting departments. What we can do, however, is keep our eyes and ears peeled, staring into the void and listening to what's on the other side. We can expect to hear plenty of about which prospects are winning in interviews, and which prospects are leaving GMs cold. This is the time of year when agents and team personnel work overtime to control narratives in the media.
Most important, of course, are each prospect's cumulative accomplishments to date. There is always time to watch more games and review what has already happened, but don't let pre-draft noise completely skew your opinion of an obviously great prospect. That's how we end up with Cam Whitmore to the Houston Rockets at No. 20.
UConn was able to repeat in March Madness, a historic feat made all the more impressive by how thoroughly Dan Hurley's squad won each game. All five UConn starters are on NBA radars at this point, and each elevated his stock on the tournament stage.
Another major March Madness winner is Zach Edey, who cemented his status as a college basketball legend with one of the best tournament runs in NCAA history. Purdue fell short, but Edey assuaged a lot of NBA-level concerns and offered a staunch reminder of his immense talent.
Dalton Knecht was blisteringly hot for Tennessee. Jared McCain really stepped into the spotlight for Duke. And, of course, it wouldn't be March without a spate high-performing upperclassmen. Tristan da Silva and Tyler Kolek shined in their abbreviated runs.
2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Prospect rankings after March Madness
Nikola Topic is the latest basketball prodigy from Serbia’s Mega MIS (recently recalled to Euroleague’s Red Star). At 6-foot-6, he’s the preeminent slasher of the 2024 class, constantly rumbling downhill and generating paint touches. Topic knows how to mix speeds and nix defenders with timely acceleration. He can finish every which way around the rim. The jumper projects reasonably well, even if his 3-point consistency stands to improve. There are valid defensive concerns, but he’s a smart team defender who won’t get bullied due to his size. The ability to initiate actions, collapse defenses, and finish so prolifically around the rim makes Topic one of the best star bets in the draft.
Alex Sarr has the potential to effectively anchor an NBA defense for the next decade. That will keep him firmly in the No. 1 mix, no matter the offensive concerns. Sarr is a mobile 7-footer who has no trouble finishing above the rim or fluidly attacking downhill, but his limited physicality and inconsistency as a shooter are holdups. Sarr will attempt 3s, but the results are rather unreliable. He doesn’t rebound at the rate teams want from their centers either. Sarr can guard up in space, navigate the perimeter on defense, and block shots at a healthy clip. His ability to cover ground is unique, and there are shades of the rangy 7-footers who have defined recent NBA Draft classes. Sarr needs to level up on offense to fully convince scouts, but he’s worthy of investment.
Ron Holland is a bold downhill attacker, sometimes to his detriment. Poor surroundings at G-League Ignite impact Holland’s ability to locate fissures in the defense, which can lead to sloppy turnovers when he runs headlong into a brick wall. There are other instances, however, where Holland’s combination of burst, body control, and touch yields spectacular results. As the 3-point shot comes around, Holland should be able to carve out a secondary or tertiary role in the NBA. He needs to improve as a decision-maker, but the foundation is rock-solid. He has a path to becoming the best wing defender on the board. His competitiveness is well-documented and he covers a lot of ground at 6-foot-7.
Rob Dillingham is a treat to watch. The slender 6-foot-2 frame is a concern, but Dillingham’s ball-handling creativity and shot-making versatility quiet those qualms. He’s shifty and elusive with the ball — possessing a particular knack for skating into pull-up jumpers. He is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the freshman class, combined with excellent court vision and the ability to make complex reads on the move. His ability to generate breakdowns and exploit fissures in the defense hints at genuine All-Star upside. On the other end, Dillingham competes hard. He’s a natural target due to his size, but activity in passing lanes and a fiery spirit should help Dillingham stick at the next level.
Jared McCain lit up the NCAA Tournament and emerged as Duke’s most reliable freshman over the course of the season. He’s a dynamic shooter, both off the dribble and off the catch, with range that extends well past the NBA 3-point line. McCain could be the best shooter in the draft, and he’s a legitimate on-ball weapon too. He was often relegated to spacing and connecting duties in a deep Blue Devils backcourt, but McCain’s ability to mix speeds as a ball-handler and weaponize his strength as a finisher still popped. He doesn’t have the first step or twitchiness to gain a ton of separation, but McCain can generate favorable angles and process the game at high speeds. His passing and upside in pick-and-roll actions should appeal to NBA teams.
Reed Sheppard will continue to battle concerns about his limited 6-foot-3 frame, but the dude is a winner. He’s one of the best shooters on the board, comfortably curling around screens and launching on the move, or torching defenders with deep pull-up range. He doesn’t have the greatest first step, but Sheppard is comfortable as a secondary, connective playmaker who makes rapid-fire decisions with the ball. On defense, he’s a thorny passing lane resident who makes up for athletic limitations with a preternatural understanding of where he needs to be, and when. His high activity level and smarts should lead to significant NBA interest.
A common knock on Matas Buzelis has been a lack of aggression, but his ability to scale up or down depending on G League Ignite’s needs was thoroughly impressive. At 6-foot-9, he brings a ton of desirable connective traits on the wing. Buzelis reads the floor quickly and displays legitimate pass-dribble-shoot equity. He needs to cut down on turnovers, tighten his handle, and get stronger, but Buzelis looks smooth on pull-up jumpers inside the arc, and he uncorks plenty of impressive drives to the cup. Buzelis shows a willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of the team, filling whatever role is asked of him. On defense, his ability to blow up passing lanes and rotate for weak-side blocks helps balance out on-ball concerns. If Buzelis can add muscle and become more forceful on finishes around the basket, there won’t be too many holes in his game.
Kyle Filipowski was a potential top-20 pick in 2023 before his surprise decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season. He brings a lot of interesting skills to the center position. He can shoot, pass, handle the rock, and finish above the rim — a lot of teams will salivate over his offensive potential. That said, 7-footers with negative wingspans who struggle to defend in space and lack discipline can present serious downside risk too. Filipowski will have to convince scouts his offensive dynamism can offset the defensive limitations.
Isaiah Collier is the engine that drives USC’s offense. There are turnover concerns, as Collier often relies on his strength to bludgeon his way to open spaces at the rim. He’s not the most advanced decision-maker, often predetermining rather than intuitively reading the floor. And yet, he’s a walking paint touch who can score with either power or finesse around the rim. He’s going to get the offense into sets and create advantages moving downhill. The 3-point inconsistency is a persistent problem, and Collier’s defense leaves much to be desired, but the physical tools are easy to buy stock in. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 (but probably shorter) and he’s built like a tank. He won’t be able to bully his way to points the same way in the NBA, but he will still bump defenders off their spot before elevating into a crafty finish.
At 6-foot-6, Stephon Castle has great positional size for a combo guard. Castle doesn’t explode past his defenders, but he places with pace and is comfortable shifting gears off the dribble, getting his man off balance with hesitations and head fakes before elevating into pull-up jumpers. His tough shot-making gene is strong and he’s a creative passer, to boot. He profiles as a versatile defender. His 3-point shot is the swing skill. Castle doesn’t always create a ton of separation, but he is great once he’s moving downhill with his head on a swivel. That will be difficult at the next level if defenders don’t respect the jump shot.
Cody Williams is a toolsy 6-foot-8 wing who competes hard on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t possess much wiggle as a ball-handler, but Williams attacks downhill, weaponizing long strides and a high release to carve out efficient finishes in the paint. He loves to push the tempo in transition, and the defensive activity is highly promising. So long as the spot-up 3s continue to fall, Williams should be able to carve out a strong complementary presence at the next level. He’s the younger brother of OKC forward Jalen Williams.
Donovan Clingan towers over the competition at 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. While he lacks great touch or footwork in the post, Clingan does all the small things well. He’s a textbook screener who occupies a ton of space in the paint. Clingan regularly establishes position; with broad shoulders and 265 pounds of muscle, it’s virtually impossible to bump him off his spot. Clingan is comfortable playing vertically at the rim and he’s an above-average passer for his position. The defense is special. Clingan will struggle to contain ball-handlers in space, but he’s a titanic rim protector with agile hips and enough lateral quickness to dominate in drop coverage and close gaps quickly in the paint.
The rare 23-year-old lottery prospect, Dalton Knecht is a late-bloomer who has captured the imagination of NBA scouts. At 6-foot-6, he’s one of the best perimeter shooters in college basketball. Knecht is comfortable bombing 3s off of movement, but he’s equally dynamic driving the lane and creating shots inside the arc. Knecht has legitimate three-level scoring equity, with vertical pop around the basket and tremendous instincts for off-ball cutting. The defense is a major red flag, as is his age, but Knecht is too productive and too polished to ignore.
He doesn’t fit naturally into a standard NBA role, but Collin Murray-Boyles has excelled defensively as a freshman. At 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds, he can guard a few positions on the wing. His footwork guarding the perimeter and his physicality at the point of attack stand out. He doesn’t shoot 3s yet — an obvious red flag — but Murray-Boyles’ efficiency as a play-finisher and impressive passing flashes lay the groundwork for a dynamic, impactful complementary piece.
Zaccharie Risacher has been a high-level pro contributor, which carries even more weight than usual in a relatively weak class. At 6-foot-8, he’s a fairly versatile 3-point shooter with clean, compact mechanics. He doesn’t offer much self-creation, but Risacher can straight-line drive against errant closeouts and make quick decisions in the flow of the offense. He’s not going to self-create a ton, but Risacher uses his length effectively to create space and finish around the rim. What makes him a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate is the defense. He covers a ton of ground with his length and effectively navigates screens to bottle up ball-handlers.
He’ll be 23 years old on draft night, but Tristan da Silva checks too many boxes not to land somewhere in the first round. Listed in the 6-foot-10 ballpark, he’s a plus shooter with legitimate ball-handling equity and passing chops. He won’t create much in isolation, but da Silva can beat closeouts, promote ball movement, and fit within virtually any scheme. He’s a sound defender too, offsetting limited athleticism with strong instincts and positional awareness.
One of the best freshman shot-blockers in college basketball, Yves Missi has a streamlined-but-effective skill set NBA teams should gladly buy into. He won’t offer much traditional upside, but he hammers the glass on both ends, protects the rim at a high level, and finishes efficiently in the paint on offense. Missi struggles at the free throw line and he’s prone to fouling, but the energy level and versatility on defense should translate in time. He can guard up on screens, mirror ball-handlers on switches, or cover around as a roamer in the paint. Offensively, there is upside tied to face-up scoring flashes.
Devin Carter is one of the top guard defenders in college basketball, with elite anticipation skills and a hunger for stops. He glides over screens, mirrors ball-handlers at the point of attack, and supplies a persistent nuisance in passing lanes. The offense can get streaky, but he flashes pull-up range out to the 3-point line and he handles with enough zip to command backup point guard duties in the NBA.
A bouncy shot-blocker who can catch lobs and run the floor all game, DaRon Holmes should be able to transition smoothly to the next level. He’s one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball and his shooting touch extends out to the 3-point line. He’s not the most robust offensive player, but Holmes is a fundamental offensive big who puts in the effort to set screens and make himself available at the rim.
At 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Zach Edey occupies quite a lot of space on both sides of the ball. There are obvious and valid concerns about his potential to hold up defensively in the NBA — he doesn’t move very well in space — but he can still wall off the paint, inhale rebounds, and contribute with surprising skill on the offensive end. He’s one of the most dominant players in college basketball and is going to earn some looks at the next level.
Kel’el Ware was considered by many to be a lottery talent in the 2023 class but he struggled to impact winning as a freshman. Even so, 7-footers with Ware’s blend of mobility, explosiveness, and outside shooting touch don’t come around very often. He needs to get stronger, but Ware is a sky-scraping lob threat who stretches defenses out beyond the 3-point line. He can struggle against physicality and pressure, but the occasional mid-range flourish is enough to maintain confidence in Ware’s unique ceiling. On defense, he covers a ton of ground and displays tremendous instincts as a shot-blocker. His impressive second and third leap leads to a major presence on the glass.
Ja’Kobe Walter will supply ample shooting dynamism on the wing. At 6-foot-5, he’s comfortable flying off screens or handoffs and taking off-balance jumpers. He doesn’t generate much separation off the bounce and he lacks in the playmaking department, but Walter’s shot-making is electric and he’s a bursty straight-line driver. He absorbs contact on finishes and isn’t afraid of traffic at the rim. On defense, he contains the point of attack well and takes special pride in getting stops. There is positional versatility tied to his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
Kevin McCullar has made a notable senior-season leap, providing more live-dribble scoring and playmaking to accompany his typically excellent wing defense. NBA teams will want to see the 3-point consistency improve, but McCullar is 6-foot-6 with strength to finish on drives, impressive connective instincts, and a relentless two-way motor.
Tyler Kolek might be too smart to fail. He was the engine behind Marquette’s offense and arguably the best pure point guard in college basketball, consistently poking holes in the defense and spraying passes to the open shooter. He lacks size and athleticism, but Kolek is a slippery driver who excels at maintaining his dribble and probing the teeth of the defense, constantly on the lookout for slight fissures he can exploit. Kolek also happens to shoot 3s at an extremely high level, especially off the catch, which should allow him to fit within different personnel groups and roles at the next level.
He’s 6-foot-2 with middling burst and no outlier traits athletically, but KJ Simpson has been a titanic presence for the Colorado offense. He’s comfortable on or off the ball, with deep 3-point range and compact mechanics. He’s excellent at manipulating defenders off the dribble, changing speeds and shifting direction to offset his lack of pure speed. Simpson creates angles on drives and finishes well inside the arc for a player his size. He’s more off-guard than point guard, but Simpson can create on the move and he doesn’t turn the ball over much.
Milan Momcilovic is a 6-foot-8 freshman with a knack for tough, contested jumpers. He loves one-footed fallaways in the mid-range and he’s comfortable sticking a pull-up in his defender’s face. There are concerns about how he will translate stylistically to the next level, but his positional size and shooting touch is hard to deny.
At 6-foot-10, Kwame Evans brings a lot of desirable, modern traits to the frontcourt. He’s fluid with ball skills and a projectable jumper. He can finish with finesse or power in the paint, and there’s built-in defensive versatility with his frame. Evans already shows a special knack for generating deflections and protecting the rim from the weak side. The percentages are wonky as a freshman, but Evans’ physical tools and high free-throw percentage provide a strong foundation for long-term belief.
Ajay Mitchell doesn’t get the benefit of elite competition at UC Santa Barbara, but the 6-foot-5 point guard is too productive to ignore. He’s not an explosive athlete, but Mitchell uses gear shifts and craft to generate space and create advantages working downhill. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft, with vision working out of pick-and-rolls and enough touch to support optimism in his 3-point shot long term. NBA scouts may ding him for soft competition, but guards with Mitchell’s raw production, efficiency, and I.Q. generally profile well.
Dillon Jones averaged a double-double in his junior season. He was also a Combine standout before withdrawing from the 2023 draft. He’s a bit of a tweener on defense at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, but he competes hard and his skill set screams useful role player. He crashes the boards, makes quick passing reads in the flow of the offense, actively screens and cuts — some NBA team is going to fall in love.
Kyshawn George has caught scouts’ attention with 6-foot-8 size, fluid athleticism, and a smooth 3-point stroke. The defense is a work in progress, but George occupies a valuable archetype on the wing. He flashes as a passer and on-ball creator, even if the handle needs a lot of cleaning up. That, combined with believable 3-point success, makes George a strong upside bet in a weak class.
A lanky 6-foot-8 wing, Pacome Dadiet displays a compelling blend of shot-making potential and defensive versatility. He’s comfortable launching 3s and he can get to his spots as a pull-up shooter in the mid-range. Dadiet also operates with impressive tempo as a slasher, using hang dribbles and hesitation moves to lull his defender into disadvantageous positions.
A 6-foot-9 freshman who can shoot the lights out, Johnny Furphy has a solid floor and ample room for growth. He doesn’t provide much of anything as a creator, but he finishes efficiently at the rim off cuts and straight-line drives. He’s a projectable athlete on the wing and his defensive energy is a plus. Think of Furphy as a coloring book. He has the outline of a great prospect — NBA teams will hope to fill it all in.
Nobody really saw this coming from Cartlon Carrington, but the four-star recruit exploded out of the gates. He went for a triple-double in his first ever college game, showcasing a blend of shot-making, passing vision, and two-way effort that could immediately land him in the lottery on draft boards. He’s a speedster in transition, a versatile shooter beyond the arc, and he doesn’t turn the ball over much either. He’s a dude.
Illinois senior Coleman Hawkins rebounded from a slow start to the season to remind scouts of his considerable NBA upside. He’s on the older end of the spectrum at 22, but Hawkins supplies 6-foot-10 size, a bankable 3-point shot, nifty passing chops, and a real knack for defensive playmaking. He will plug holes and find ways to contribute at the next level.
A springy 6-foot-8 athlete, sophomore Ryan Dunn covers a ton of ground defensively for Virginia. He’s not hitting 3s yet, but Dunn can provide enough offensively as a cutter, full-court sprinter, and above-rim finisher to get by on elite defense. Whether he’s shadowing the ball-handler, blowing up passing lanes, or impacting shot attempts from the weak side, Dunn has the motor and instincts to leave his imprint on every game.
At 6-foot-5, Kam Jones screams NBA bench guard. He’s a dynamic scorer, with a feathery 3-point stroke and the ball-handling craft to generate advantages one-on-one. He finishes well around the basket, flashes as a passer, and operates with a tremendous amount of self-assurance. He needs to create more for others and prove the viability of his athleticism at the next level, but Jones’ offensive skill is undeniable.
With decent positional size at 6-foot-5, Hunter Sallis electrifies with live-dribble shot creation. He’s a twitchy ball-handler, able to shift gears and explode down the lane for finishes. He is limited as a playmaker for others, but Sallis generates advantages from scratch and he’s a prolific long-range shooter. He profiles as a classic bench scoring spark plug in the NBA.
Jaylon Tyson is a proficient on-ball creator at 6-foot-7, which carries natural appeal. He’s shooting 3s at a healthy clip, making quick passing reads on the move, and consistently creating advantages with ball-handling craft. He needs to cut down on turnovers and address concerns about streakiness, but players in Tyson’s mold are difficult to come by.
Tyler Smith is 6-foot-11 with a beautiful lefty jumper that consistently finds the bottom of the net. He’s comfortable running off screens and stepping into movement jumpers like a wing, plus there’s defensive potential tied to his frame and athleticism.
At 6-foot-9 with appealing explosiveness on the wing, Tidjane Salaun profiles as a strong upside bet in a class weak on top-end talent. He needs to become a more consistent shooter, but he will hit contested 3s, attack the lane fluidly, and make flash plays on defense. He will require a patient hand at the next level, but there is plenty of clay to be molded.
At 6-foot-7, Harrison Ingram’s junior season transfer to North Carolina has paid dividends. He’s drilling spot-up 3s and operating effectively in a connective role, processing the game at a high level and firing quick-trigger passes to keep the offense in motion. Ingram is comfortable attacking downhill and firing passes on the move, too. Factor in a strong and physical presence on defense, and Ingram has positive role player traits in spades.
With rather cut-and-dry appeal as a 3-and-D wing, Jalen Bridges is a strong role player bet. He defends multiple positions at 6-foot-7. On offense, he’s constantly hitting relocation 3s, cutting backdoor, or collecting easy buckets in transition. He doesn’t offer much in the self-creation department, but Bridges can complement stars and finish off possessions.
After two productive seasons at Iona, Walter Clayton transferred to Florida for his junior season. He’s a bubbly shot-maker who creates genuine havoc on the defensive end, but there are natural concerns tied to his 6-foot-2 frame. He can absorb contact on drives and finish with touch around the rim, though, and his pull-up shooting should translate to the next level. NBA teams in need of a bench spark should take note.
After five productive seasons at Oregon, N’Faly Dante is bound for his professional opportunity. At 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, he’s a diligent rim protector and rebounder. Dante lacks flashy skills on offense, but he dominated Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament competition with dunks, short hooks, and putbacks. He was an elite defensive playmaker at the college level (1.7 steals, 1.9 blocks) with active hands that could be his calling card in the NBA.
Jonathan Mogbo is undersized for the center position at 6-foot-8, but he’s simply too productive across the board to ignore. Even against mid-major competition at San Francisco, his at-rim finishing, short roll passing, and defensive playmaking popped. Mogbo reads the floor at a high level and displays tons of craft working in the paint, compensating for his lack of height with advanced footwork.
The Syracuse sophomore presents ample upside with his rim pressure and in-between scoring. Plus, the 3-point shooting is on the right path. Judah Mintz is a bursty downhill attacker who has solid point guard instincts and enough defensive oomph to overcome his slender 6-foot-3 frame.
A future role player who can impact the game with shooting, passing, and hustle despite his lackluster athleticism and limited frame. Scheierman’s unfettered confidence and creativity oozes off the screen. He will bury deep contested 3s, whip beautiful passes on the move, and finish with touch in the paint.
Xaivian Lee lacks the traditional strength and athleticism of NBA prospects, but the 6-foot-3 Princeton sophomore has made a name for himself with wit and skill. He’s a confident, dynamic shooter with slippery handles and a keen eye for passing. His ability to locate the smallest pocket of air and create shots from scratch is valuable. He’s comfortable working pick-and-rolls. It’s a matter of whether or not his creativity translates against the superior athleticism of NBA competition.
A solidly built 6-foot-7 wing who torched nets from 3-point range in France, it’s not hard to see teams buying Melvin Ajinca’s high 3-and-D floor in a draft class plagued with uncertainty. He doesn’t create his own shots on a regular basis, but he can pop on drives to the rim and the 3s will fall fast and furious in the NBA.
Diminutive in stature but grand in talent, Mark Sears led Alabama to the Final Four to cap off an impressive senior campaign. A deadly pull-up shooter with the ball-handling craft to create advantages on the perimeter, Sears should be able to poke holes in the defense and generate points at the next level. He reads the floor well, and even defends better than your average small guard. Opposing offenses will target him, no doubt, but Sears’ shot-making prowess and textbook craftsmanship allow him to offset concerns about limited burst and a slight frame.
Spaniard Izan Almansa spent last season in the Overtime Elite league showcasing the kind of size, athleticism, and skill intersection that gets NBA scouts out of bed in the morning. Almansa doesn’t quite space the floor yet, but he’s comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and exploding downhill for finishes at the rim. His passing touch at 6-foot-9 is highly impressive and he profiles as a versatile defensive forward who can slide over to small-ball five in certain matchups.
A towering 7-foot-1 center, China’s Hansen Yang threatens to inject old-school post artistry back into the evolving NBA. We are seeing more and more the value of smart, skilled interior bigs. If Yang can translate his intricate footwork and feather-soft touch, while adding more dynamism as a passing hub around the elbow and on the block, there’s definite NBA upside. He will need to prove that he can hang in space on defense, but the rim protection will come naturally.
There are concerns about Trey Alexander’s limited size at 6-foot-4, but he’s one of the most efficient and versatile 3-point shooters in college basketball. Plus, the junior has made noticeable strides as a passer and driver who can supply invaluable connective tissue at the next level.
He will have to prove that he can score and defend well enough to stay on the floor in the NBA, but Juan Núñez is one of the smartest players on the board – an expert manipulator with the ball in hand, lulling defenders to sleep with stop-start handles before rocketing perfectly-placed passes from anywhere, to anywhere on the court.
Bronny James lacks the explosive upside of a traditional lottery pick, but he’s a brilliant basketball mind who understands how to contribute in the small ways. He’s one of the best perimeter stoppers on the board and the jumper looks solid, despite woeful percentages. He doesn’t offer much self-creation at this stage, but he feasts on cuts to the rim and makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense.
An undersized rim protector who gets by on hustle and skill, Johni Broome is back on NBA radars following an excellent senior season with the Tigers. It’s tough sledding in the NBA for 6-foot-9 centers who can’t consistently defend switches, but Broome competes hard as hell and shows great anticipation around the basket. On offense, he’s a willing passer with a deep bag of tricks around the rim. If his 3-point growth is real, he should provide enough value on offense to offset some of the defensive limitations.
Keshad Johnson does the dirty work on both ends. He doesn’t offer much in the way of self-creation, but he’s a devoted screener and off-ball mover with the strength to absorb contact and finish plays inside. He hits enough 3s for confidence on that front. Meanwhile, the defensive effort is commendable at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. Johnson is built strong and should offer some positional versatility.
A fifth-year senior and recent UConn transfer, Cam Spencer took center stage for one of college basketball’s top programs. He is a limited athlete at 23 years old, but the impressive perimeter shot-making and high basketball I.Q. stand out. Spencer works diligently in the “small things” department — screens, cuts, general hustle plays — and he makes sharp decisions in the flow of the offense.
The dude is a proven winner. Back-to-back national championships since transferring to UConn will have NBA scouts locked on Tristen Newton. He’s a limited athlete who doesn’t hit 3s as prolifically as one might like, but his positional size and basketball I.Q. are appealing. Newton understands how to set the table and carve out finishes around the rim, despite his lack of burst. He’s 6-foot-5, capable of guarding a couple positions and fitting into various roles on offense, be it as an initiator or a connector.
He’s not the best shooter, but the 6-foot-3 D.J. Wagner from Camden, New Jersey is an absolute beast inside the arc. His twitchy athleticism and excellent feel for playmaking shine on the regular. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft on paper and he is dynamite on the fast break. He will also get after it with strong point-of-attack defense on the perimeter.
With appealing assist numbers, a skyrocketing 3-point percentage, and plenty of strong connective traits, 6-foot-5 Pelle Larsson has the look of an NBA wing. He needs to up his 3-point volume, but the spot-ups look smooth and he’s a smart off-ball operator, frequently moving into open space or attacking downhill off the catch
Adem Bona is a rugged rim-runner and shot-blocker who should earn NBA looks after his second season at UCLA. He doesn’t provide much in terms of ancillary skills, but his strength and athleticism as a finisher, combined with plus instincts on defense, provide a firm foundation. Foul trouble could limit Bona at the next level, though. He will need to improve his discipline and channel his energy more selectively.
Payton Sandfort possesses a ton of useful role player traits as a 6-foot-7 wing who can splash 3s and process the game at a high level. He lacks outlier athleticism, but he’s a dynamic shooter with the ball-handling poise to attack closeouts, manipulate the defense, and fire on-target passes.
Alex Karaban is a strong 6-foot-8 forward with a skill package that should translate to the next level. He’ll have to prove that he can defend in the NBA, but Karaban is a versatile shooter who looks right at home in DHO and pick-and-pop actions on the perimeter. He’s also a capable driver with some face-up juice. He doesn’t generate much separation in the lane, but he possesses tremendous touch and creative footwork.
He’s only 6-foot-1 with middling shooting percentages, which could leave some NBA scouts cold on Jamal Shead. But, at the end of the day, hoopers hoop. Shead has a knack for timely shots and he’s an outlier perimeter defender, constantly dogging the point of attack and erasing the impact of opposing ball-handlers. He earns a lot of comps to Jevon Carter and Jose Alvarado. Most NBA teams would love to have such a player.
Tyrese Proctor is a brilliant playmaker with his head constantly on a swivel, always making the right read and consistently passing teammates open. Proctor doesn’t have great explosiveness with his first step, but he boasts positional size at 6-foot-5 and soft touch around the rim.
At 6-foot-5, Mantas Rubstavisius has a ton of traits NBA teams covet on the wing. He’s a plus shooter who can launch quickly off the catch. He also has a knack for beating closeouts, finishing with touch around the rim, and even making the occasional high-level pass on the move. He operates mostly north-to-south, but plus-shooting wings who offer ancillary skills tend to project well at the next level.
At 6-foot-7, Justin Edwards is an explosive lefty scorer who can attack downhill off the catch or feast on cuts to the rim. His pull-up jumper looks good and he can defend across the positional spectrum on the perimeter. The Wildcats can be a tricky team to scout because of John Calipari’s outmoded system, but Edwards has the talent to pop — as most Kentucky five-stars ultimately do. He will eventually want to showcase more aptitude on the ball to deliver on his initial first round hype.
The Marquette senior presents a unique set of skills that screams useful (if atypical) NBA role player. At 6-foot-9, he’s a hard-nosed defender and a genuine passing hub on offense. He can spray passes all over the court facing up from the elbow and he’s a fixture in DHO actions for the Golden Eagles. He scores efficiently at the rim, too. The absence of a 3-point shot is a strike against him, but Ighodaro is young for a senior and the fundamentals are razor-sharp.
Zvonimir Ivisic impresses scouts with his size, mobility, and skill. He’s a competent 3-point shooter and shot-blocker, who flashes immense upside attacking off the dribble and carving out shots around the paint. He needs to get much more disciplined on both ends, but the tools for success are there. NBA teams will monitor his progress closely. Few 7-foot-2 bigs can match Ivisic’s perimeter skill, and rim protection.
Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-3 senior, doesn’t possess flashy athleticism or great physical tools. He simply knows how to play ball. He gets after it on defense and presents a useful balance of instinctual playmaking and 3-point shooting on offense. He can play on or off the ball and he should be ready for day-one contributions at the next level due to his experience.
Trevon Brazile was well on his way to first round consideration in 2023 before a torn ACL tanked his season. Still, the junior is impactful as a rim finisher and shot-blocker. Brazile’s reliance on athleticism rubs up uncomfortably against his knee injury, but assuming the medicals check out, NBA teams will line up around the block. His roaming presence on defense, combined with efficient 3-point shooting (on low volume) and flashes of face-up potential, will appeal to a variety of teams.
In full breakout mode as a senior, P.J. Hall has muscled his way into the NBA Draft picture as a true 7-footer who can score with equal touch and physicality in the post. He’s also comfortable beyond the arc, where he’s a constant threat to hit trailing 3s in transition. He will anchor the paint well enough, but there are valid concerns about his ability to defend in space at the next level.
A bulky 6-foot-2 guard who presents intriguing versatility as a shooter, Kylan Boswell is embracing an expanded role as a sophomore. Boswell is torching nets and making quick, connective decisions on offense, all while scrapping his way to a positive impact on defense.
Kobe Johnson is an elite wing defender for USC, always on the prowl in passing lanes. He will do the dirty work and could contribute immediately at the next level as a result. The offense is a work in progress, but he’s a smart team player who explodes on cuts to the rim and hits enough 3s to warrant long-term confidence.
He doesn’t have the benefit of elite burst or vertical athleticism, but 6-foot-7 Tucker DeVries is a born shot-maker. He gets up a ton of 3s — spotting up, on the move, pulling up — and he’s a proper mid-range maestro, blessed with soft touch and a talent for sticking jumpers with a hand in his face. He offers some passing equity too, even if he’s not great at generating separation or gaining a step on drives.
Although questions about his lackluster burst and unconventional shot release persist, Adama Bal has breached the NBA radar with his spot-up 3s, off-kilter handles, and creative finishes as a slasher. He’s scoring at all three levels, he can defend well enough, and there is legitimate playmaking equity to tap into.
A heady, versatile off-guard who can connect dots with his passing and defense. NBA scouts will want to see KJ Lewis shoot more 3s and impact the game as a scorer eventually, but his sharp-edged defense and rapid-fire processing suggest role player upside. He finishes well at the rim and has the strength to emerge as a legitimate slashing threat.
A 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable running the floor, attacking on straight-line drives, and finishing with touch around the basket, Alex Toohey should pop as a potential connective wing in the NBA. He doesn’t have much wiggle off the bounce and he won’t explode past defenders with his first step, but Toohey has the ability to hit 3s, beat closeouts, and make smart decisions in the flow of the offense.
Grant Nelson ignited NBA Draft speculation with a standout performance during Alabama’s NCAA Tournament run. At 6-foot-10, Nelson supplies an intriguing blend size and skill in the frontcourt. Prospective NBA teams will hope Nelson can pull rim protectors out of the paint before slicing down the lane with coordinated, physical drives to the cup. He’s not exactly matchup-proof on defense, and there are concerns about how reliable Nelson’s 3-point shot is, but bigs who can navigate tight spaces and create advantages with their handle are hard to come by.