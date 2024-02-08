NBA rumors: 76ers will aggressively pursue Paul George in the offseason
After not making any trades that would compromise the franchise's cap space for 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading towards a free agency period where the franchise will have cap space to use.
More importantly, it seems that Daryl Morey and Co. already know how they want to spend top-dollar this offseason as well.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Sixers are interested in going after Paul George if the star doesn't sign an extension with his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers, before the start of the offseason.
The 76ers made only one major trade before the trade deadline expired on Thursday as the franchise acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for second-round picks and filler contracts. Philly currently has an open max space after trading James Harden at the beginning of the season as the two decided to part ways over future contract terms. This has led to speculation that the squad might make a major move in free agency this offseason.
Even though the Clippers have looked like one of the best squads in the NBA this season, the franchise has faced questions about the future of George. It seemed like the franchise was set on reaching a deal soon with George after re-signing Kawhi Leonard, but talks between the two sides have fallen apart a bit recently.
NBA Rumors: Do 76ers have a chance to sign Paul George this offseason?
The Clippers will most likely have the best shot at retaining George's services with the success that the franchise has had this season after the addition of Harden. Still, if LA were to fall short in the playoffs, the franchise might decide a four-year deal might be too rich of an investment for an injury-prone superstar.
While that world doesn't exist now, there is a realistic world where the Sixers end up with Paul George if they choose to offer as much as they can and the Clippers start to pinch their pockets when it comes to George.
However, there are several dominoes that need to fall in the 76ers' favor for that to actually be a viable possibility.