NBA rumors: Blazers wanted even more for Jrue, Bucks add another PG, Wizards hit by injuries
- Landry Shamet, Daniel Gafford suffer injuries ahead of Wizards camp
- Bucks sign Cam Payne to one-year deal
- Blazers wanted 4-5 picks for Jrue Holiday initially
NBA Rumors: Blazers wanted 4-to-5 first-round picks for Jrue Holiday at first
The Portland Trail Blazers' stubborn negotiating tactics made the Damian Lillard trade saga drag out for the entire summer. It even resulted in Lillard going to Milwaukee, rather than his preferred destination of Miami. To the surprise of nobody, Portland deployed a similarly high bar in Jrue Holiday trade talks.
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Joe Cronin and the Portland front office initially wanted 4-to-5 first-round picks in exchange for Holiday. The Boston Celtics ended up getting the two-way stud in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and two first-round picks.
Cronin essentially received his initial demands. The Celtics couldn't give up four or five picks, but Williams and Brogdon both have trade value of their own. The team is expected to reroute Brogdon to a contender eventually, which could net the Blazers another first-round pick. Williams is there to stay, but he's worth a pick or two if Portland changes its mind.
Boston coughed up two very talented rotation pieces and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, which is a definite risk. Holiday is 33 years old with a natural decline on the horizon. By 2029, who knows how well the Celtics' current competitive core will hang together. Boston is built for another deep run, but the roster got older and more injury prone this summer. Brad Stevens and company are taking necessary risks, but risks nonetheless.
The Blazers blew Miami's offer out of the water, which is the real takeaway here. For all the noise about Cronin ghosting the Heat and refusing to honor his franchise player's request, there's simply no way the Blazers were getting comparable value out of Pat Riley and the Miami front office.