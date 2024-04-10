NBA rumors: Bucks get best case scenario for Giannis Antetokounmpo
While he will still miss time, the Bucks got optimal news about how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out with his most recent injury.
After Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks win with a non-contact left Achilles injury, some fans assumed the worst. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks got lucky with the injury and there is a strong possibility that the star will be only out for 1 to 2 weeks as the star "avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon".
Some fans were extremely concerned about their star since Antetokounmpo got injured on a play while running up the court after inbounding the ball. While it might not be fair to say this current injury is connected to previous ailments, Antetokounmpo has dealt with injuries connected to that part of the body for the back half of the season.
Even though Milwaukee got lucky with this injury news, he is most likely done for the rest of the regular season. With four more days left before the postseason begins, there is a strong possibility that Antetokounmpo will only be back for the playoffs. With a subpar 3-3 record when the Greek Freak is out with injury, are the Bucks destined to lose their home-court advantage?
Will the Bucks be able to keep a top-four seed with Antetokounmpo out?
While the Bucks's roster can still get carried by Damian Lillard in their next three games, the road to keeping a top-four seed is probably dependent on how well the Knicks, Magic, and Cavs perform over their remaining games. The Bucks have an extremely hard schedule to finish the season as the squad faces off against the Thunder and Magic (twice).
Both of these franchises are not likely to rest any of their stars since a win or loss could mean a difference in the number of playoff games that these teams host. Another problem is the fact that the Cavs and Knicks play extremely easy schedules with both teams only having two games against non-playoff teams to end the season.
With that in mind, the Bucks will probably need to win two of their remaining three games to clinch home-court advantage in the first round. Despite getting good news on the Antetokounmpo front, the team will likely need other players to step up if they want home court in the first round.