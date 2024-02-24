NBA rumors: Bulls lose Patrick Williams, Jordan Poole ‘displeased,’ Thunder waive Pokusevski
- Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams done for the season
- Jordan Poole 'displeased' in bench role
- OKC Thunder waive Pokusevski
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder waive Aleksej Pokusevski
Per The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are waiving Aleksej Pokusevski.
Pokusevski, who was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has fallen out of the team’s rotation this season after showing flashes of potential through his first three years in the league, averaging six minutes per game in the 10 contests he appeared in.
Still only 22 years old, Pokusevski has been regarded as a raw but intriguing prospect, given his unique blend of size and shooting ability. However, injuries have plagued him throughout his career, having appeared in no more than 61 games in a season.
By waiving Pokusevski, Oklahoma City is biting the bullet and on the hook for his $5 million annual salary for the 2023-24 season.
In 150 career games with the Thunder, Poku averaged 7.5 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and a 29.9 percent rate from beyond the arc, adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Considering his age, draft pedigree, and unique physical traits, it shouldn’t be long before Pokusevski winds up with another team as he looks to restore his value across the league.