Rival executives aren’t holding their breath for chance to land Donovan Mitchell
Despite not being a free agent this offseason, everyone in the league is watching to see if Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, several rival executives believe Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland.
"The belief is Mitchell, who just completed his seventh season, will sign a max extension for at least the next three seasons, which would put him at 10 years of service and eligible for more money on his next contract due to CBA rules"
Rumors about the future of Mitchell in Cleveland started when the All-NBA veteran was traded to the Cavs from the Utah Jazz in 2022. The former Jazz veteran seemingly wanted to trade to the New York Knicks as the star grew up in Westchester County. At times, it has seemed like the star has wanted to play in a bigger market with Cleveland's small market limiting the attention that his other-worldly play deserves.
For the Cavs this season, Mitchell played like his usual self, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 46 percent shooting. Despite losing in the first round last season, the franchise reached the second round this season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign when LeBron James was on the roster. Unlike James, though, the rival executives think that Mitchell might stay long-term.
With how the CBA was designed, it makes perfect sense for Mitchell to stay a couple more years in Cleveland. Mitchell, who has only played seven years in the NBA, can make up to 30 percent of the cap in each year of the contract. If the superstar signed a three-year deal and then drew up a new max deal with the Cavs afterward, the star can sign a deal worth 35 percent of the cap.
Yes, a three-year deal might not be the grand commitment that Cavs fans want for their star but this possible decision allows Cleveland to build around Mitchell. This will likely include a trade where the franchise deals Darius Garland for a veteran guard who can play well on both sides of the court. The squad can see how much value Jarrett Allen has with the hope that they can find a big man who is a bit older and has proven himself in the playoffs.
All in all, the Cavs might be able to lock up the star but the team still make some moves this offseason.