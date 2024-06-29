Clippers don’t seem to care about possibly losing Paul George
The Los Angeles Clippers are nowhere near keeping free-agent Paul George and one NBA insider suggests they would not care a lot if he left.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, "They are not acting like they're desperate to keep him."
The nine-time All-Star is heading into free agency after averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47.1 percent shooting from the floor. LA seems unlikely to offer more than the reported three-year, $152.4 million deal they came across the table with previously. There is some justification in not giving him more than a three-year max since the 34-year-old has experienced a torrid recent injury history.
Although things could change (hopefully for the better), George is at risk of not having a long runway of high-level play, perhaps as short as just two more high-end years.
Windhorst further explained on The Jim Rome Show that George has three realistic options: A chance to return to the Clippers, go to the Sixers outright, or accept his player option to force a trade to Golden State.
While LA may not increase their offer, the Warriors and Sixers may offer a four-year, $212 million max contract to George. As suitors try to entice George to leave the Clippers, though, the organization still doesn't seem to be bent up about letting him walk if that's the end result.
This entire contract saga between George and the Clippers may show that the franchise doesn't think they can win a title with Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is a superstar in this league (23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 52 percent shooting from the floor this season) but is extremely injury-prone.
No matter what load management schedule the Clippers put on for Leonard, it's unlikely that the star can play an entire single-season playoff run in the next two to three seasons. Despite this, L.A signed Leonard to a long-term max in the middle of the season. One could assume that the Clippers did this to make sure they have enough star power for when their new arena, the Intuit Dome, opens next season.
Yes, George will probably not be a star in Year 3 or 4 of a possible max contract but the Clippers' unwillingness to make an offer of more than three years suggests an inflection point for the franchise this offseason.