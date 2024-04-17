NBA rumors: CP3's uncertain fate, Warriors-Pelicans trade, Danny Ainge lurking
- Jazz are gearing up for big offseason splash
- Golden State and New Orleans could work out mutually beneficial swap
- Chris Paul's future after Warriors season is still unclear
The first evening of the NBA Playoffs — no, sorry, the NBA Play-In Tournament — was jam-packed with compelling storylines. Zion Williamson's titanic performance and heartbreaking injury. The Los Angeles Lakers' resiliency (and friendly whistle). Oh, and we can pretty much close the book on the current iteration of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, or whatever's left of it.
We are in for more quality basketball tonight as the East Play-In games take place. Are the Philadelphia 76ers finally destined to make a run, or is this merely the latest stop on the Sixers' Magical Misery Tour? And the Hawks play the Bulls, too. That will be something, for sure.
Here are the NBA rumors worth your attention as we arrive at the intersection between offseason planning for half the league, and complete postseason focus for the other half.
NBA rumors: Jazz ready to go 'big game hunting' in offseason
The Utah Jazz finished 31-51, comfortably removed from postseason contention in the overpowered Western Conference. Danny Ainge and the front office have been willfully patient, staving off contention with trades to actively deplete the roster and stockpile future assets. Will Hardy is one of the brightest young coaches in the NBA, and the Jazz aren't without real pieces. Utah is simply waiting for the right moment to put pedal to the metal.
That moment could arrive this offseason, apparently. In his exit interview with reporters, Ainge said the Jazz are "ready to go big game hunting."
"Our plan is not to come to training camp with six kids under 20 years old... that's not like Option A, Option B, maybe not Option C... We felt like we were close once in this process (with a trade) that would have changed the dynamic of our team immediately. The direction would have been much more clear." (h/t Andy Larsen, Salt Lake Tribune)
One can't help but wonder about the specifics of the failed trade Ainge is alluding to. Utah was mentioned on the periphery of the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes at the deadline, but that doesn't feel like a move that launches Utah into contention. Murray is more "medium game," and Ainge clearly wants to aim high. The Jazz are approaching that sweet spot where rebuilding is no longer prudent. That sweet spot happens to coincide with the final year of Lauri Markkanen's extremely affordable contract. It's smart to land an expensive contributor or two before Markkanen becomes a max player.
Utah has a treasure trove of trade assets from the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert deals. He also has a nice collection of young talent, a few tradable contracts, and enough financial flexibility to operate aggressively in free agency.
We talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans as expertly managed teams with depth, talent, and endless trade ammo, but the Jazz are lurking right behind the curtain. It wouldn't take much to make Utah a perennial postseason threat. Markkanen is a legitimate All-Star, Walker Kessler can anchor a top-10 defense, and Hardy is an ascendent coach that consistently gets Utah to perform above its means.
This is also Danny Ainge we're talking about. Utah presents different challenges than Boston, but don't sleep on the Jazz.
NBA rumors: Proposed Warriors-Pelicans trade swaps Brandon Ingram and Andrew Wiggins
The Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night illuminated a grave need for change. It's only one game, of course, but Golden State was the No. 10 seed. This has been an inordinately competitive season in the West, but the Warriors' competitive window has clearly passed them by. Sacramento played harder, faster, and stronger all game. Stephen Curry deserves a contender around him, but the Warriors' path to improvement is complicated. It will require a great deal of creativity from the front office.
In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, few names were hotter in the rumor mill than Andrew Wiggins. Golden State ultimately stood pat, but the former No. 1 pick is on every NBA trade radar this offseason. He's the obvious candidate for financial reasons, above all else. Wiggins is due $26.3 million next season. Assuming the Warriors don't want to pick up Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million contract, Wiggins is the only salary that can put Golden State in the same financial bracket as impact stars around the league.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley cooked up a trade proposal involving the Pelicans, who experienced their own hurdles in their Play-In loss to Los Angeles. NOLA gets another chance to crack the final field of eight, but the Pelicans are sure to be looking inward and considering foundational changes this summer. This one is a doozy... but it might just work.
Brandon Ingram was held to 11 points and four assists in 25 minutes Tuesday night. The Pelicans benched him late and rolled with hotter hands, such as Trey Murphy III. That could precede an offseason decision for the Pelicans. Some view New Orleans' star wing pairing as an either-or situation, and Zion Williamson is the far better player to build around.
Ingram would add length and shot creation to the Warriors' lineup. He's not the same level of defender as Wiggins, but he would add more dynamism to a halfcourt offense that frequently lacked in that department. Ingram can work out of pick-and-rolls, create off of drives, or simply catch and attack on the perimeter. He's a versatile offensive weapon who would benefit from a partnership with Stephen Curry. Everybody does.
That said, New Orleans is the big winner here. Wiggins is a more natural fit next to Zion, focused on spot-up 3s and timely cuts to the basket. He would add another highly capable wing defender to the Pelicans' impressive collection of perimeter stoppers. Meanwhile, Moses Moody and two first-round picks is gravy (perhaps a little too much gravy forked over by the Dubs).
It's a fun thought!
NBA rumors: Chris Paul faces uncertain fate after Warriors elimination
It's hard to imagine Chris Paul back in a Warriors uniform next season. Steve Kerr lobbied for Golden State to keep CP3 in his post-game press conference, but the Warriors' league-leading payroll is in desperate need of trimming. Especially if the team isn't positioned to win games.
This was always the endgame with Paul. The Warriors didn't go out of their way to land CP3; that deal was centered on dumping Jordan Poole's long-term money. Paul is due $30 million next season, but none of it is guaranteed. The Warriors essentially have two options — cut him, or pick up his $30 million option and trade him.
According to The Ringer's Logan Murdock, that makes Paul a "key player" in the Dubs' summer plans.
"League sources also identify Chris Paul as a key player in the Warriors’ offseason... the Warriors could flip him in a deal to bring back younger pieces or waive him and make him an unrestricted free agent."
Paul's $30 million in expiring money could serve as valuable salary filler in trade talks, but that would require Golden State bringing back another $30 million in salary. That doesn't provide tax relief, especially if the plan is to re-sign Klay Thompson to a deal befitting his status as a franchise legend.
At 38 years old, Paul is no longer an everyday starter, but he's still the Point God mentally. His I.Q. and leadership were valuable to the Warriors' second unit. In 26.4 minutes per game, Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists on .441/.371/.827 for Golden State.
Whether he's traded or cut, however, all signs point toward Paul spending next season in new threads.