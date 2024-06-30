3 D’Angelo Russell trades to aid the Los Angeles Lakers desperate title hunt
After weeks of uncertainty, D'Angelo Russell has officially opted into the final year of his contract, worth $18.7 million, per ESPN's David McMenamin. The talented combo guard put out a statement expressing his excitement to work with new head coach J.J. Redick, but odds are Russell never gets that opportunity.
The Los Angeles Lakers are "expected to be aggressive" in pursuing trades involving the 28-year-old, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Russell was a regular in trade rumors last season, but the Lakers opted to stand pat at the trade deadline. That no longer appears to be the front office strategy. With Russell, two first-round picks, and the rookie rights of Dalton Knecht among Los Angeles' trade chips, the Lakers have the chance to seriously upgrade the roster.
Russell was quite productive last season, despite his middling reputation. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on .456/.415/.828 as the Lakers' starting point guard. Alas, defense and decision-making were once again an issue in the postseason, when Los Angeles was swiftly dispatched in five games by the Denver Nuggets.
He's not a negative trade asset, but the Lakers will need to sweeten the pot for any meaningful upgrades. Here are a few logical deals to relocate Russell and boost LA's title hopes.
3. Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell to Magic
This probably reads as a steep price to some, with Los Angeles eliminating future trade optionality by dealing a first-round pick for somebody who averaged 15.8 minutes per game last season. That is a fair read on the situation — it's undeniably a risk — but it also undersells what Jonathan Isaac is at full strength.
Both are on expiring contracts, to Los Angeles gets rid of a wonky backcourt fit in favor of the NBA's most dominant per-minute defender. It's fair to wonder how aggressively Isaac can ramp up his playing time moving forward. He missed almost three years with back-to-back ACL injuries, and last season was his first "full" campaign since his return. Isaac managed 58 regular season games on restricted minutes.
Despite the slow build-up, however, Isaac was starting games in the playoffs. He averaged 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in those extremely limited minutes. Few defensive playmakers can match Isaac's mobility, instincts, and length in the frontcourt.
Whether he's the backup center or starting next to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, Isaac has the chance to drastically improve the Lakers' already-vaunting defense. The combined rim protection and ground coverage of AD and Isaac would be wondrous to behold. He's not an elite offensive weapon at this point, but Isaac was once viewed as a budding two-way piece before the injuries. He nailed 37.5 percent of his 3s last season, which should be enough to command respect from the defense. Especially if he can boost his volume.
The Orlando Magic add Russell to a needy backcourt, supplementing their star wings with a high-volume shooter and a potent pick-and-roll creator. It's as strong a fit as Russell can hope to find on a team with postseason aspirations.
2. Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell to Wizards
The Washington Wizards are expected to explore Kyle Kuzma trades after dumping Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers obviously have a deep connection to Kuzma, who was part of the 2020 championship squad. It took him a couple years to find his footing outside of Los Angeles, but Kuzma was arguably the Wizards' best player last season. That's not saying much — Washington is the worst team in basketball, pretty much — but still, any 6-foot-9, shot-making wing who averages 22.2 points and 4.2 assists on palatable efficiency will garner interest from around the league.
Los Angeles needs to upgrade its wing depth around LeBron James. Kuzma has built-in chemistry with the Lakers' core and he's bound to look even better in a streamlined role. Kuz can put up numbers as the No. 1 option in DC, but it's not his optimal role. His 3-point percentage and overall efficiency metrics are bound to tick up when he's not tasked with carrying a stagnant offense through blowout losses.
Kuzma is enough of a shooter to pair effectively with AD in the frontcourt. He's comfortable switching on the perimeter and guarding a few positions. In theory, Kuzma would have more energy to commit to defense and the bare-bones essentials in LA. He wasn't always the best in that respect during his last Lakers tenure, but Kuzma has meaningfully improved all-around over the last few years.
The Wizards essentially focus on the first-round picks and swing on Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Lakers' 2023 first-round pick, as a development project. As much as we'd all love to see D'Lo and Jordan Poole go Bucket Mode™ in the backcourt, Washington probably tries to flip Russell to a third team. At worst, he spends the first half of the season rehabbing his value before the Wizards cash-in at the trade deadline.
1. Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell to Nets
Same trade, different (and perhaps slightly better) wing. The Brooklyn Nets are officially engaged in a fire sale after dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Cam Johnson was part of the same trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix and Bridges to Brooklyn. He doesn't receive the same hype, but Johnson is a classic 3-and-D support piece in the middle of his prime.
Last season was difficult on all the Nets. It's hard when a team is stuck in the middle, not focused on youth development but nowhere near talented enough to win games at a serious level. Johnson dealt with injuries, but he appeared in 58 games, averaging 13.4 points and 2.4 assists on .446/.391/.789 splits in 27.6 minutes.
When scaled up in a more optimal setting, Johnson can provide 15-18 points per game while sustaining a high volume of made 3s. At 6-foot-8, he's one of the more prolific spot-up shooters in the league. Los Angeles struggled from beyond the arc last season, so Johnson's steadfast presence on the perimeter would prove quite useful.
He's more than a standstill shooter, too. Johnson can beat closeouts, get downhill, and use his frame to locate scoring angles around the rim. He's not a playmaker, but Johnson makes swift, decisive decisions in the flow of the offense. He can supply connective tissue for a team with plenty of star-power in place.
For the Nets, it's a chance to reunite with D'Angelo Russell. He addresses a short-term need at point guard, but in reality, he immediately becomes an expiring trade chip for the Nets, too. Jalen Hood-Schifino gets a clearer path to minutes and the Nets continue to stockpile future picks to reshape the roster in Sean Marks' image.