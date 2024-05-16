NBA rumors: Garland trade request, Ingram draws more interest than Trae, DeRozan open to Lakers
- DeMar DeRozan has the Los Angeles Lakers on his mind
- Brandon Ingram would garner more interest on the trade market than Trae Young if both become available
- Darius Garland could be on the move this offseason if Donovan Mitchell returns to Cleveland
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Celtics became the first of four teams to reach the Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday and are awaiting to see who their opponent will be between the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in their second-round matchup.
In the West, the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks hold 3-2 series leads in their respective battles with two incredibly talented teams led by young superstars, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. It wouldn't be shocking to see a Game 7 in either (if not both) instances.
But while that's happening, the rest of the league has begun their offseason quest to get better in hopes of still being in the mix this time next year, and there is plenty of buzz about what could happen this summer, including several All-Star players potentially being on the move. Here is the latest intel.
NBA rumors: DeMar DeRozan open to Lakers
DeMar DeRozan was born and raised in Compton, California, even spending his lone college basketball season at USC -- a Golden State disciple in every respect.
DeRozan's roots have always created a connection between the six-time All-Star and the Los Angeles Lakers, so he was asked about it by former NBA player Chandler Parsons during an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back on Wednesday, and his response suggests he open to the idea of donning the purple and gold.
"You can't never say no about playing home, especially for a historic team like the Lakers," DeRozan said. "Time will tell. We'll see where the cards fall," he added.
Entering unrestricted free agency as someone who grew up being a "Kobe guy" and a "Laker fan since day one," DeRozan could fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for his favorite team and the franchise once led by his childhood idol by signing with Los Angeles this offseason.
The Lakers have had an interest in DeRozan dating back to reports from 2021, and it appears that the feeling is mutual, at least to some degree. But the veteran wing also made it known he would welcome a return to the Chicago Bulls, where he has played for the past three seasons.
"The city [of Chicago] is great, I love the city, the organization been great -- it's definitely a place I would love to return to and take care of unfinished business," DeRozan said.
DeRozan sounds unsure how his free agency will play out this offseason. But whether it be the Lakers or the Bulls, he would be happy with either landing spot based on his comments.
DeRozan averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest with .480/.333/.853 shooting splits this past season, leading the league in average minutes (37.8). Entering his age-35 campaign, he still looks like a star player who can contribute to a team with championship aspirations, like his hometown Lakers.
NBA rumors: Brandon Ingram set to draw more interest on trade market than Trae Young
After surprisingly landing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the entire calculus has changed for the Atlanta Hawks regarding their offseason approach. They now have more flexibility and a wide array of potential avenues to explore as they look to reignite the flame from their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run. But it all starts with what they decide to do with All-Star floor general Trae Young.
Young has been the center of rumors for months and is considered one of the star players who could be on the move next, and the Hawks winning the draft lottery has only doused kerosene onto the idea that Atlanta could part ways with their franchise player. However, it appears that another big-name option that has found himself in trade talks could garner more widespread interest around the league, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
Fischer conducted an "unofficial poll of executives," with the results pointing to Ingram having a "wider range of teams interested in acquiring the one-time All-Star, as compared to Young" based on the intel he gathered.
Considering Young is a ball-dominant, undersized point guard who is a defensive liability, it makes sense that fewer teams would be vying for his services over Ingram -- any franchise bringing in the former must tailor the rest of the roster to his strengths and weaknesses. For the latter, he can plug and play into virtually any lineup as a 6-foot-8 forward with ball-handling skills and an ability to knock down threes.
However, Young is under contract for three more years while Ingram is entering the final season of his current deal and reportedly seeking a lucrative long-term contract, making it an intriguing debate of who should have more value.
Regardless, the tea leaves suggest Ingram is as good as gone this summer, and Young could experience a similar fate in due time.
NBA rumors: Darius Garland could request a trade if Cavs re-sign Donovan Mitchell
It is hard to believe how things have unfolded since the Cleveland Cavaliers stole Game 2 of their second-round matchup with the Celtics on the road.
The Cavs looked like they had a legitimate shot to at the least push Boston to the brinks before rattling off three straight losses and being eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday. Since then, there have been several rumors regarding what Cleveland may do this offseason, starting with the future of All-Star combo guard Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell is entering the final season of his current contract and is eligible to sign a four-year deal worth exceeding $200 million. However, he has given no formal indication that he wants to remain in Cleveland beyond 2024-25, which could prompt the Cavs to trade him.
However, if Mitchell does sign an extension with the Cavs, it will undoubtedly create a trickle-down effect on the rest of the roster -- like All-Star backcourt mate Darius Garland.
Garland's agent and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, would reportedly approach the Cleveland front office about a potential trade if Mitchell elects to re-sign with the Cavs, per Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic ($).
The pairing of Mitchell and Garland has proven to be unideal, with both players being undersized guards with defensive woes who are at their best when they have the ball in their hands, making "rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit" before ultimately having to choose "one or the other," according to the report.
While Garland may look like the more logical piece for Cleveland to keep because he is under contract through 2028, the Cavs have not had someone of Mitchell's caliber since LeBron James left in 2018 and are not thought of as a premier destination for marquee players, making it logical for them to prioritize keeping the one already on their payroll.
Garland never looked comfortable throughout Cleveland's playoff run, averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting a lowly 42.7 percent from the floor. But he is only 24 years old and has proven he is among the best point guards in the Association. But with Mitchell in the picture, the Cavs cannot maximize his skillset. So, perhaps a change of scenery could be best for both sides.