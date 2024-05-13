Trae Young trade rumors doused with kerosene after Hawks win No. 1 pick
Despite making the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks are now slated to have the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While it was already rumored previously that the Hawks would end up shopping Trae Young in a trade this offseason, the rumors are only getting more "real" after the move up to the first overall pick.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks' talks about trading Trae Young "are very real".
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Atlanta to start reshaping their roster," Wojnarowski said. "They had Dejounte Murray in trade talks. I think the possibility of trade talks including Trae Young this spring and into the summer are very real."
This comes after the Hawks have two very disappointing seasons where they have been unable to reach the second round of the playoffs. This season, Atlanta went 36-46 and lost in the Play-In Tournament. The franchise seems destined to trade Young or Murray this offseason.
The Hawks and Young have flirted with parting ways at different points in recent years, Several executives around the league have said that the All-NBA guard could be available for trade this offseason before Atlanta won the Draft Lottery.
Young also seemingly openly called out the San Antonio Spurs to trade for him after being fan-casted as the star next to Victor Wembanyama more by fans than different actors got when Marvel was looking for their fantastic four actors.
NBA Trade Rumors: Has Trae Young played his last game for the Hawks?
It's hard to know or even less guess what the Atlanta Hawks will end up doing this offseason now with the No. 1 overall pick and Young as premier assets.
It's important to remember that the Hawks were heavily committed to the Dejounte Murray-Trae Young a couple of years ago. After sticking to the plan for a year, Atlanta then got shy of paying the luxury tax and seemed to be having second thoughts on the core of Murray and Young.
While Atlanta's plans are anyone's best guess at this point, it's likely that the franchise opts to keep the first overall pick and ends up selecting the prospect that they want. This is an organization that is extremely hesitant to pay the luxury tax and will likely not want to trade a mid-level salary for a veteran that could be on a long-term deal.