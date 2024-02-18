NBA rumors: Trae Young gives a proverbial wink-face emoji to Spurs trade
Trae Young has begun flirting with San Antonio after the Hawks did nothing at the trade deadline.
As the Atlanta Hawks continue to scramble their way into the last spot in the play-in tournament, Trae Young could be looking to find an exit ramp this offseason.
During All-Star festivities, Young was asked waht type of player the Spurs should be looking for to pair with rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama. His response was coy, and while he didn't specifically mention himself, it sure sounds like he has himself in mind.
A public "come get me" if you will?
The Spurs have been connected with the Hawks and reportedly discussed the framework of a deal before the buzzer expired at the deadline. Atlanta is going nowhere fast and will likely need to make a move to lower their tax bill as they try to make do with a disappointing season. While Dejounte Murray is more likely to get moved, the franchise could choose to trade Young instead who could always decide to request a trade.
While there is still a half of a regular season to go there, the Spurs and Hawks are likely looking to the offseason already with the way their season has gone. Despite Wembanyama looking like an absolute stud, the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league by win-loss at third-worst.
On the other hand, the Hawks are having a disappointing season. The frontcourt has been a struggle and Dejounte Murray's fit with the franchise not looking good. In all likelihood, the Hawks' best scenario is the franchise making the first round of the playoffs and losing to a top-two seed. As the Hawks continue to sour, could the Spurs end up with Young this offseason?
Are the Spurs likely to end up with Trae Young this offseason?
In all reality, San Antonio has plenty of picks to offer if they want to get a deal done for Young. The franchise would likely be able to get past his defensive issues as they have Devin Vassell on a long-term deal. While the veteran could be a part of the package for Young, the Hawks would most likely have to settle for Keldon Johnson with the number of picks that the Spurs could include in a deal.
While Young seemingly wants to play with Wembanyama and the pick-and-rolls would be unbeatable, the two parties could end up finding completely different solutions to their problems. The All-NBA guard is more likely to end up with a franchise that is more desperate to give up more assets and the Spurs don't have to give everything while Wembanayama hasn't even turned old enough to drink. No matter what happens, the Spurs will likely be connected with Young for the foreseeable future.