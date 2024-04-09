NBA rumors: Hawks to trade Trae Young or Dejounte Murray before next year
The Hawks are destined for an early exit from the postseason and the franchise is reportedly set on trading one of their two stars this offseason.
Unless the franchise pulls off a miracle, the Atlanta Hawks seem to be set on finishing in the Play-In tournament. With another season wrapping up early, according to Marc Stein, the Hawks are "likely" to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Atlanta has had two very disappointing seasons with Young and Murray at the helm as they lost in the first round to the Celtics last season.
Murray was frequently mentioned in trade talks before the trade deadline. While the negotiations never heated up to a point where the franchise would trade him, based on the frequency of discussions it seems like they gave it serious thought. The Hawks never ended up moving Murray and the franchise was never able to improve their poor play after the All-Star break.
One of the reasons that the Hawks have had such a bad season is that their frontcourt has been so poor. As the Hawks continue towards a poor season, which of their two guards is Atlanta more likely to trade?
Is Atlanta more likely to move Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason?
While conventional wisdom would say that Dejounte Murray is more plausible to be traded, the Hawks are a giant wild card regarding front-office decisions. Some front-office executives in the Eastern Conference have said that Trae Young could be available for trade this offseason. In the past, Young has pushed for the Spurs to trade for him.
Honestly, Atlanta is such a mystery when it comes to what they will do this offseason. Clearly, the team seems to have zero direction which could even cause the squad to end up keeping the same roster going into next season. While it's unlikely, anything can happen with the Hawks' current roster thinking in power.
No matter if both guards end up getting moved, it's likely that the Hawks will end up getting less than they wanted for either of these two stars since the franchise will probably be panic trading when they move them.