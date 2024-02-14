NBA rumors: Daryl Morey checked on two massive stars before trade deadline
Despite neither franchise making them available, Daryl Morey reportedly asked about the trade status of these two stars at the deadline.
Even though the Sixers didn't make any league-changing moves at the trade deadline, the front office certainly did try. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Sixers GM Daryl Morey looked into whether the Suns or Lakers were making Kevin Durant and LeBron James available before the trade deadline.
The Sixers have been big-game hunting since trading James Harden at the beginning of the season and were unable to do so at the deadline only landing Buddy Hield. Philadelphia has tons of cap space this offseason and is currently running for a big star. While LeBron James has been hinting at his frustrations with the Lakers' recent struggles, Kevin Durant seems to be happy with the Suns.
The Sixers have been missing Joel Embiid because of injury for a while but the franchise was able to reach the top-four in the Eastern Conference standings before the big man went out. The franchise is hoping to get him back before the playoffs begin but there is no guarantee that he will be 100 percent for the squad's possible playoff run. As the Sixers continue to shoot for the stars, is the franchise just dreaming or do they have a good shot of getting one of these stars in the future?
Are the Sixers just dreaming or do they have a shot of getting one of these stars?
The Sixers will have a chance at signing LeBron James in free agency this offseason. The squad currently has one second-round pick and a first-round draft pick and they could use either to draft Bronny James which would allow Philly to be in a position to make a run at James in free agency.
The Sixers have a max slot available to sign James this offseason. In the same report, the Sixers were named as a possible destination for him if he chooses to leave for the Lakers this offseason. On the other hand, getting Kevin Durant is probably out of the question as the veteran is under contract for the next two and a half seasons.