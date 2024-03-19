NBA rumors: East contenders eyeing possible Paul George free agency
The Clippers are heading to a very interesting offseason as the franchise might not want to pay Paul George a big max extension.
As the Clippers look to keep homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, one of their franchise cornerstones might be leaving soon. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, multiple Eastern Conference teams with cap space are "monitoring" the contract situation surrounding Paul George.
The Clippers who have been dealing with an injury issue to their other franchise cornerstone, Kawhi Leonard, may not be willing to offer a full max extension to George. The star wingman has struggled to stay healthy and is extremely likely to end up declining as a star with the number of long-term injuries that he has already had.
L.A is already set to face a deep luxury tax bill even if the Clippers decide to part ways with Paul George. The franchise is likely to extend James Harden if they decide not to make new contract terms with the All-NBA forward. If the Clippers choose not to offer a max deal for Paul George, what Eastern Conference teams could end up making a run for him?
What Eastern Conference teams could make a run for Paul George?
While John Hollinger doesn't name any team, the Sixers are likely to make a run for Paul George this offseason. The franchise has a maximum slot available this offseason and has been rumored to be interested in the All-NBA veteran.
Another squad that could end up making a good run for Paul George would be the Orlando Magic. Orlando has more than enough cap space and could create a max slot if they choose to. The Magic wouldn't mind his injury history and age since the franchise is in a small market. At the end of the day, Paul George will likely have a max deal waiting for him if the Clippers choose not to offer him one.