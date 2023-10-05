NBA rumors: Harden finally shows up, Celtics talking Holiday extension, Grizzlies big could miss entire season
- James Harden showed up for 76ers training camp and didn't make a scene
- After trading for Jrue Holiday the Celtics seem ready to sign him to a big extension
- Another surgery for Brandon Clarke could keep him out for the entire season
NBA rumors: James Harden was back at practice and playing well
After reports said that James Harden would make things "uncomfortable" when he reported to the 76ers' training camp, he showed up and played it cool. Of course, it's unfair to speculate what is going on in the locker room but it seemed like the Sixers would have a massive PR problem if the Harden trade saga continued.
While this statement might not be 100 percent true, Tobias Harris has said that the player's "energy" and "attitude" have shown the rest of the team that he wants to be here. Of course, this may be a case where a player who has been with a squad for many years is saving face. Based on everything that has happened between the two sides, it's hard to see a world where one practice makes up for everything that has happened.
Due to the fact that Harden has limited suitors and only wants to go to the Clippers, this may be a situation where the All-Star is acting more professional in order for the Clippers to give into Philly's asking price. So far it seems like L.A. has been unwilling to give the extra one or two first-round picks to get the deal over the finish line.
Of course, there are legitimate reasons for arguing for one side or the other. The Clippers do not have a lot of first-round picks to begin with so it might not make sense for the team to go all-in with their three best players being free agents next season. On the other hand, the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George acquisitions are the major reasons that they do not have any picks to begin with. With that in mind, it makes sense to go all in before things could change next season.