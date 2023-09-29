NBA Rumors: Insider says Sixers unlikely to land Jrue Holiday
As teams start loading up assets for Jrue Holiday, it seems like the Philadelphia 76ers will be out of the race.
According to Kyle Neubeck, the Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to trade for Jrue Holiday due to multiple factors.
The all-defense guard would help the Sixers in a post-Harden world. He would be a perfect fit for Tyrese Maxey on the offensive and defensive end. This is because, on the offensive end, he doesn't require the ball and will help make up for Maxey's shortcomings on the defensive side.
One factor is the fact that Philly has to trade James Harden to get the necessary assets for Holiday. Since the Clippers' front office and Daryl Morey are currently at a standstill, it seems likely that Harden will still be a Sixer by the time Holiday is traded to another team.
It seems that the Trail Blazers want two first-round picks for Holiday as the starting terms of any deal. With the amount of teams interested in trading for him, the price will only go up.
With the Sixers most likely out, who will end up trading for Jrue Holiday?
To be perfectly honest, it seems hard to see what teams end up trading for the defensive star. It is unlikely that the Heat end up making a huge move for him due to the fact that relations between the two front offices are not good. The Boston Celtics would most likely be the most logical fit due to the fact that it would be easy for the team to make a move for him.
The Celtics can offer Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh to get to matching salaries. Boston can trade most of their first-round picks and the 2024 Warriors protected first-rounder to get a deal done.
This was very smart for a team since their defense will be in question with Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis getting major minutes. Trading for Holiday will help with that on the perimeter, especially in a series against Damian Lillard and the rest of the Bucks.