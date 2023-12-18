NBA rumors: Jazz looking for huge trade return for in Lauri Markkanen deal
With the Utah Jazz trending downward and Lauri Markkanen's stock still high, the team is reportedly listening to offers. But they want an enormous return.
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, it seems like the Utah Jazz's starting trade price for Lauri Markkanen is "five-ish picks". As Connor highlights, this is a big price to pay for a player who is an All-Star at best. He did say that the Jazz would likely accept young players instead of picks. Yes, the veteran is a great starter in this league and provides a lot of offensive firepower but he doesn't necessarily bring All-NBA talent.
While teams might not be interested in trading five good first-round picks for the player, the Jazz will most likely get a lot of draft pick compensation in offers for the player. Markkanen is under contract for the next season at a very reasonable rate which would give any team ample time to sell the player on the vision of the franchise. With the high price in mind, what teams could end up making actual offers for the player?
What teams could make big offers for Lauri Markkanen?
It's pretty easy to see the Kings as a possible contender for the forward. Sacramento has been looking for a third star to pair with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The team has plenty of draft picks to move with their only hold being a 2024 Hawks pick that may limit some of the future firsts that they could offer in a deal. The team could also offer Harrison Barnes for the salary matching requirements of the trade.
The Jazz could be able to move Barnes down the road in another transaction to get more picks down the road depending on the rebuild is going. Another team that could be interested in making a move is the Thunder. Oklahoma could easily match contracts by offering Davis Bertans and then open up the warchest when it comes first round picks.
For a team that went through one of the bigger teardowns, using some of those picks for Markkanen might not be ideal but he could be a major piece of a championship core in the future. It's not clear if any team will be willing to pay such a huge price for Markkanen but teams will certainly be talking with the Jazz to see what's possible.