NBA trade rumors: Teams ready to try and pry Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz
The Utah Jazz’s slow start has contenders contemplating if they would be responsive to trade inquiries for Lauri Markkanen the 2022-23 Most Improved Player.
According to Marc Stein, teams around the league believe Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen could be available through a trade. However, the Jazz are not actively shopping the forward, with Stein reporting, "There has been no tangible evidence that Utah's stance on Markkanen has changed." Adding, "A team or two out there is actively planning to test Utah's resolve this season by making an offer."
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Oklahoma City Thunder value Markkanen the most highly. The Kings have a decent collection of picks and contracts and should be the most motivated of the three to make a move due to the age of their core lining up nicely with Markkanen's. The Thunder have the most draft assets in the NBA, and if they’re motivated, they have the ammunition to acquire any available player. The Hawks’ draft pick cupboard is a bit bare, but they could split up their All-Star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Why Lauri Markannen won't come cheap
Markannen has followed up his breakout season with another strong showing. His points per game are down slightly from 25.6 to 23.7, but that is a result of slightly lower volume as his efficiency remains sterling at an effective field goal percentage of 58.7 percent.
Markannen’s contract is also one of the best in the sport. He makes $17.29 million this season and $18.04 million in 2024-25. While this makes extending him more complicated, it also allows a team up against the salary cap to acquire him for two playoff runs before any financial difficulties.
Due to Jazz not actively shopping Markkanen, his production and contract will make him extremely expensive to acquire. A trade good comparison is the Hawks’ acquisition of Dejounte Murray in June of 2022 from the San Antonio Spurs. Murray cost Atlanta Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, two unprotected, and a pick swap.
Markkanen is an in his prime All-Star caliber player. He’s one of the best stretch power forwards in the sport and can play small forward in a pinch. In many ways, he is a 7-foot Zach LaVine, and due to his contract also being excellent, if he were to hit the market, the Jazz could extract a massive return.