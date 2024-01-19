NBA rumors: Add Jordan Clarkson to Knicks' growing list of backcourt trade targets
As the Knicks head toward another Eastern Conference playoff appearance, they have a growing list of guards they're reportedly eyeing at the trade deadline.
As the New York Knicks continue to get rid of all of their young promising studs for veterans, it seems like New York is interested in trading for a couple of established role players as the trade deadline approaches. According to Marc Stein, the New York Knicks are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. Additionally, New York is also looking to trade for Malcolm Brogdon, Alec Burks, and Terry Rozier.
With these trade targets in mind, it seems like the franchise is looking for an offensive boost. The Knicks are also most likely chasing after a veteran who can play backup point guard minutes when Jalen Brunson rests. Most likely, the Knicks will be offering Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes to those bottom-tier teams for their respected veterans.
All of these players are on rebuilding teams and will probably be available at the trade deadline if the right offer presents itself. With this in mind, is New York doing the right by chasing after these players?
Is New York doing the right thing by chasing after these trade targets?
To be quite honest, the Knicks are not doing the right thing by going after some of these veterans. Yes, the franchise will most likely not extend Quentin Grimes in two years but New York is out of young promising players who can help the squad acquire an All-NBA talent to pair with Jalen Brunson. Yes, Evan Fournier's contract does expire after this season but the squad can keep him if they accept his team option for next season.
Of course, New York could offer Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo as a base salary in a deal for a superstar but both of these veterans are on long-term deals. This might not be desirable for teams that are looking to rebuild. Karl Anthony Towns could be an All-NBA talent that is available this offseason. Perhaps, the Timberwolves could be interested in either of these players as the team looks to keep solid veterans.
Whatever ends up happening, the Knicks will most likely continue to be in the market for a veteran that can help the franchise in the short term. This means that the team will be linked to players like Jordan Clarkson until the trade deadline.