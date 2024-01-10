NBA rumors: Insiders detail Kings offer for Pascal Siakam and why it didn't work
As the Kings continue to search for a third offensive star, insiders have revealed their trade proposal for Pascal Siakam and why a deal fell apart.
The Kings are looking to add a third star, and they were reportedly very interested in Pascal Siakam. However, they may now be out of the running. According to Shams Charania, the Kings were "ramping up" for a Pascal Siakam but ended up not making a deal for various unknown reasons.
One of the reasons that the trade was revealed in a HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto. According to Scotto, a major reason the trade didn't go through is the fact that Siakam would have most likely not re-signed with the Kings in free agency this offseason. As Scotto says, the deal's framework would have most likely been a combination of Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell and a first-round pick.
As Scotto and his source Damien Barling of ESPN says Sacramento would not have a lot of cap space to replace Siakam once he left in free agency. The Kings didn't want to risk giving up that much for a rental for the rest of the season.
Should the Kings have pulled the tigger on a Pascal Siakam deal?
Sacramento made the right decision when it came to this reported deal. Investing an okay starter and solid bench wing for an All-Star who would probably leave in six months is not good business. The fit with Domantas Sabonis also doesn't make a lot of sense. Yes, the Kings could probably use an upgrade at the wing position if they want to compete for a title.
Most likely, the upgrade that they trade for will be someone who is considered a "star" in this league. Still, the team should focus their assets on a "star" who can fit with their present roster. The incoming scorer doesn't have to be the best defender in the world since Keegan Murray can defend somewhat well, but he has to be someone who can take the Kings to the next level offensively.