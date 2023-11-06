NBA rumors: Knicks in a 'civil war,' Durant likes Presti's OKC plan, Kerr's last run for gold
- Battle lines have been drawn in New York
- Kevin Durant a big fan of Sam Presti's plan with the Oklahoma City Thunder
- Steve Kerr plans to step down as Team USA coach after Paris
By Phil Watson
NBA Rumors: Steve Kerr to step down as Team USA coach after the Paris Olympics next summer
Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr will follow the path of his Team USA predecessor, San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich, and turn over the reins of the national program to someone else after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Monday that Kerr sees the job as a single-cycle gig.
"To me, it's a two-year; it's a cycle," Kerr said. "Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it's my turn to pass the baton. I think that's kind of how it should be."
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski led USA Basketball through three Olympic cycles, beginning with Beijing in 2008, continuing in 2012 in London and stepping down after a third straight Olympic gold at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Kerr's squad won its first nine games together last summer before losing three of its last four games at the FIBA World Cup in Manila last summer to finish fourth. Popovich didn't medal at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Beijing, either, before leading the U.S. to the gold medal in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.
The current assistant coaching staff under Kerr with USA Basketball includes LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. The next two-year cycle for international competition begins with the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar and ends with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.