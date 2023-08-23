NBA rumors: Kobe statue update, Tyler Herro landing spot, Blazers out on KAT
NBA Rumors: Heat already found Tyler Herro landing spot
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to stonewall the Miami Heat's pursuit of Damian Lillard, but Pat Riley and the Heat front office have already cleared one important hurdle. The Blazers' lack of interest in Tyler Herro is well-documented, which means he will need to be rerouted to a third team in any trade.
Well, it would appear Miami already has a destination lined up. In a recent appearance on the 'NBA Today' Podcast, Amin Elhassan spoke about the current status of the Heat's Lillard pursuit.
"[The Heat] have a landing spot for Tyler Herro somewhere, they’ve got the other pieces that they’re offering. Portland is looking for more. Now, whether that’s more picks or more players, I don’t know... But it’s not a question of nobody wanting Tyler Herro: There’s a landing spot for Tyler Herro. That part has been taken care of."- Amin Elhassan, 'NBA Today' Podcast
That's certainly notable. The Blazers remain reluctant to deal with Miami, but if more teams don't come knocking sooner than later, Joe Cronin and Portland management will have to consider the best option available to them. Much has been made about the Heat's shoddy trade package, but Miami can offer several first-round picks, a few quality young players, and whatever the return is for Herro. That's not nothing, especially when one considers the four years and over $200 million left on 33-year-old Lillard's contract.
We don't know the specific Herro destination Miami has found, or if there's more than one. Herro's reputation has probably swung too far negative in the court of public opinion. There are defensive limitations, sure, but he's a very efficient volume shooter who can create his own looks from scratch. Herro would help a lot of teams.