NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry won't debut for the 76ers until after NBA All-Star Break
As the Sixers look to compete without Joel Embiid, key pickup Kyle Lowry will likely not be playing until after the All-Star Break.
After being linked with the organization for years, Kyle Lowry signed with the Sixers after getting traded to the Hornets and bought out. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lowry will not appear in his first game as a Sixer until after the All-Star break.
The former Villanova Wildcat signed with the franchise after getting traded to Charlotte from Miami in return for Terry Rozier. Philadelphia will not be missing a lot of games without Lowry as the franchise only has one more game until the All-Star break as they face the Miami Heat tonight.
The squad will face off against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers to start the second half of the season once the team returns with Lowry ideally coming off the bench to support the Sixers as they continue to survive without Joel Embiid in the lineup. With that in mind, what should the Sixers expect from Kyle Lowry going forward?
What role will Kyle Lowry have in Philly?
The Sixers should not expect Kyle Lowry to have a huge role on this franchise. Veterans that get bought out likely do not have big roles on real championship contending squads if they do not have depth issues. Since the Sixers do not have a huge issue on depth, Kyle Lowry will likely not be starting and he will most likely be coming off the bench.
While Lowry will not be starting for the franchise, he will likely be playing key bench minutes in the playoffs for this franchise. Yes, the Sixers will need Joel Embiid to be healthy for them to have a chance at winning the East this season. Still, Lowry could be the key swing in a key series.
His aging play-making skills could be the difference between the franchise being up 3-1 in a series or tied 2-2 in a key series. No matter what happens, the veteran will not start playing for the Sixers before or after the all-star break.