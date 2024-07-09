NBA Rumors: Lakers 3-and-D target, Jalen Brunson discount, Jamal Murray extension stalls
The initial groundswell of NBA Free Agency has subsided, but there's still plenty on the docket. As Summer League gets underway and teams start finalizing rosters, eyes will begin to turn toward the future. Front offices never stop in the NBA; they merely shift focus from one timeframe to the next.
NBA Rumors: Jamal Murray, Nuggets table extension talks until after Olympics
The Denver Nuggets' quiet offseason has been a topic of great concern in the fanbase. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left for more money in Orlando, leaving a thin second unit even thinner as Christian Braun is promoted to the starting lineup. Dario Saric ought to help as the backup center, but Denver is more fallible than we ever could've imagined a couple years ago. Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world, but he even he needs a decent supporting cast around him.
It's also important for Denver to keep its remaining core pieces in place. Jamal Murray is approaching the final year of his contract and is eligible for a four-year, $209 million max extension. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported a couple weeks ago that both sides were on track to finalize a deal, but now, those talks are on hold — if only for a short period.
According to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the Nuggets and Murray have put contract talks "on the back-burner right now," with an expectation that both sides will reconvene after the Olympics. Murray is starting in the backcourt for the Canadian national team, arguably the favorite to challenge Team USA for Gold in Paris.
This isn't much of a storyline yet. There is a general expectation that a deal will cross the finish line eventually. That said, it doesn't take much for a slight hangup to become a full-blown downward spiral in the NBA. There is always risk in putting something off until later. What if Murray gets hurt in the Olympics? What if he become weary of the Nuggets' team-building strategy? This is worth your attention, Denver fans, if not quite worthy of your panic.
NBA Rumors: Jalen Brunson could take a steep discount to help Knicks payroll
The New York Knicks are the deepest team in the Eastern Conference. With the Mikal Bridges trade finalized, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Deuce McBride are all slated to come off the bench. While New York may lack true star-power outside of Jalen Brunson, the new CBA tends to favor deep, affordable rosters built around a single 1A superstar. That is what the Knicks are trying, although the affordability aspect is tricky.
As teams around the league try to navigate the new collective bargaining agreement, we are already seeing players sacrifice for the greater good. LeBron James took a $3 million pay cut to help out the Lakers. That is a drop in the ocean for James, of course, but it's emblematic of how restrictive the first and especially the second apron can be. Tax-paying teams face a difficult challenge when it comes to building out and improving upon rosters.
Brunson could put LeBron's discount to shame. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the All-Star point guard is considering accepting a four-year, $156.5 million extension from the Knicks this summer. If he waits until next offseason, Brunson will become eligible for a five-year, $269.1 million contract.
In short, Brunson is considering a $113 million discount in terms of guaranteed money. That would help keep the Knicks' payroll in check as Mikal Bridges' contract hits the books and OG Anunoby's pay raise goes into effect. It has been exceedingly rare for prime superstars to hand out discounts in recent years, but the new CBA could change how both front offices and players operate. If stars want to help the front office build around them, well, unfortunately this sort of sacrifice is necessary.
Maybe that new CBA was a mistake.
NBA Rumors: Lakers interested in free agent Gary Trent Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been mostly quiet outside the additions of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James through the NBA Draft. LeBron re-signed, of course, but Los Angeles hasn't made the splashy addition we all expected to raise the ceiling around the Lakers' current core. There's still time, however, and the Lakers appear to have a significant name on their radar.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Gary Trent Jr. is on the Lakers' radar. After rebuffing an offer worth $15 million annually from the Toronto Raptors, Trent could seek a hefty price from Los Angeles. The Lakers aren't equipped with cap space, though, and Trent is not worthy of a sign-and-trade involving D'Angelo Russell's expiring $18.7 million contract.
Trent averaged 13.7 points and 1.7 assists on .426/.393/.771 splits in 28.1 minutes last season. His numbers were down across the board compared to the 2022-23 campaign, so his desire for an increase in pay — after making $18.5 million in the final year of his contract — feels out of tune with reality. Again, this CBA is scaring teams off from significant investments.
The Lakers should be careful not to pay Trent too much. LeBron's aforementioned pay cut gives LA the flexibility to free up the taxpayer's mid-level exception, worth $5.2 million. That is the range Trent's salary will likely fall in. He will probably live to regret passing up $15 million from Toronto, even if the Lakers offer a better chance at playing meaningful postseason basketball.
Trent is fairly one-note as a player. He can supply sturdy defense, but his value is mostly tied to 3-point volume. That should bode well for his fit in Los Angeles, however. The Lakers need to take more 3s and J.J. Redick will surely favor his perimeter snipers.