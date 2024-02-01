NBA Rumors: Could the Lakers acquire 3 key contributors in one trade with the Nets?
For the Lakers to have any chance at making a deep playoff run, they will need upgrades. Do they come from a trade with the Nets?
As the trade deadline approaches, the Lakers seem certain to be involved in trade rumors even with the strong possibility that they wait until the summer to upgrade their roster. According to Shams Charania, who was appearing on Fanduel's TV show Run It Back, "the Lakers will have an interest in trading for Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O'Neale."
All three of these veterans seem to be available at the trade deadline as the Nets continue to scrap their way below .500 basketball without any true superstars at the helm or in development. The Lakers could easily make a deal for all three by offering D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.
While the wing has had his rough moments this season and his defense is extremely questionable getting rid of Hachimura might not be the best idea. Part of the allure of this deal is that it is extremely similar to the deal they made last offseason where they gained an influx of rotational players.
In that case, the franchise added three rotational players for one very disgruntled Russell Westbrook. In this case, the Lakers will only add two presumably playoff rotational veterans after the paperwork is fully signed. With all of this in mind, should the Lakers do this deal?
Should the Lakers look to get three contributors from the Nets?
The Lakers should probably not do this deal as while getting Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith would be great for their perimeter defense, it would most likely not solve the issue that they currently have with Russell. While he is probably a better defender (not on a possible strike), Dinwiddie probably can't play top playoff minutes against the best teams in the league.
This is because the veteran guard isn't that much of an upgrade on the defensive side of the ball. Losing Hachimura for someone who wouldn't help the defensive guard issues doesn't seem worth it. Of course, while part of the reasoning for Brooklyn doing this deal is getting a young prospect like Hachimura if the Lakers can swap him for two swaps and a FULLY unprotected pick, the deal might make sense for the Lakers.
If the Lakers were to offer Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jalen Hood Schifino, and Jaxson Hayes instead of Hachimura, a fully unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two swaps for this same Nets kind of package, then it might sense for the franchise to do this move. Still, Brooklyn would have to fully commit to the rebuild to even think about accepting this deal. No matter what ends up happening, the Lakers will continue to be involved in trade rumors.