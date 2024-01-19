NBA rumors: Lakers were close on Dejounte Murray deal that never materialized
As the Lakers continue to look for upgrades at the point guard spot, it seems like the franchise was close to trading for Dejounte Murray before talks dissolved.
The L.A. Lakers continue to search for backcourt upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, it seems like the franchise had a failed trade for Dejounte Murray. According to Anthony F. Irwin of Audacy Sports, the Lakers "were nearing" a deal with Atlanta where the squad would gave up a 2029 first-round pick, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and D'Angelo Russell for the All-Star. The Hawks decided they wanted Austin Reaves which caused the proposed trade to fall apart.
It's important to note that the Lakers highly value the Reaves as other teams asking for him in potential deals has made other trades fall apart. According to Irwin, the Lakers have since moved on to other trade targets including Terry Rozier, Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Trent Jr, and a bunch of different veterans in Brooklyn (Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, and Royce O'Neal).
It's important to note that Rob Pelinka has said that the Lakers are not interested in trading their 2029 first-round pick unless the team is propelled to a title with the move. This is because the franchise is interested in keeping its pick for the offseason when could package it with other picks that just became eligible for a point guard who can be with the squad foreseeable future. With all of this in mind, what is the Lakers' direction going forward?
What action is most likely for the Lakers at this season's trade deadline?
To be quite honest, the Lakers will probably end up with an upgrade at the point guard before the end of the deadline. D'Angelo Russell will most likely end up being traded along with a first-round swap or two and maybe the inclusion of a somewhat protected 2029 first-round pick. With this recent news about the Hawks rejecting the Lakers' recent offer, it's unlikely that the Lakers make a move for Murray.
Collin Sexton is most likely the point guard that the team will end up trading for. The Lakers have already done business with the Jazz and the veteran is under contract for the forseeable future at solid rate. This is also a trade that will most likely not cost that much unless the Lakers want to get more players in the deal. No matter what ends up happening, the Lakers will be involved in trade rumors for the foreseeable future.