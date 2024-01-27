NBA Rumors: Lakers-Murray concession, Jonathan Kuminga trade, Knicks sleeper trade
- Knicks have eyes for a sleeper trade target
- Warriors have a firm stance on a Jonathan Kuminga trade
- Lakers making a big concession in Dejounte Murray trade talks
NBA rumors: Lakers concede with draft pick compensation for Dejounte Murray trade
Despite improvement from D'Angelo Russell, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for an upgrade at the point guard spot. The franchise is willing to give up the rest of their tradable draft picks for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are willing to include their 2029 first-round pick and a pick swap for Murray
The problem with the potential deal is that the Hawks have not wanted D'Angelo Russell in any return package. With this in mind, the Lakers have to find a third team that is willing to take the veteran guard back. Atlanta is looking for an expiring contract and a player that they would view better than Russell. The guard holds a player option for next season and it is unknown whether he will accept the option.
Frankly, the Hawks are being quite outrageous with this demand. Wanting to have a veteran who is better than a below-average to average starter like Russell and someone who has an expiring contract is a bit much for Murray, who they have been trying to move for a while. The Lakers don't have a lot of draft picks to trade but it seems like the franchise is willing to get rid of whatever they have left for the guard.
It's likely that the Lakers will end up with Murray as the franchise is currently hunting for him and may be close to giving up two draft pick swaps in addition to a 2029 first-round pick. As the team's desperation continues, they could be willing to put light protections on their on first-rounder.
If the Lakers go this route, it's likely that they end up getting Murray as the Hawks would probably not have had any better offers for the veteran. No matter what ends up happening, Murray will continue to be linked to the Lakers until he gets traded or the deadline passes.